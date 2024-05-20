PM Modi Thanks Puri for Warm Welcome During Roadshow, Pledges to Work Harder for Citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Puri following a vibrant roadshow in the historic city. Despite the intense heat, the residents of the city turned up to vote in large numbers in order to support and bless the Prime Minister which did not go amiss by the PM. He took to his social media and acknowledged their enthusiasm and resilience in a message on his social media account.

“Thank you, Puri. I bow in gratitude to this iconic place, associated with divinity and culture. The roadshow this morning was spectacular. The heat didn’t deter the crowds from coming and blessing us. Each of these blessings is cherished and inspires us to work harder for the people,” PM Modi shared on his handle on X (formerly Twitter), along with pictures from the event.

Thank you Puri. I bow in gratitude to this iconic place, associated with divinity and culture. The roadshow this morning was spectacular. The heat didn’t deter the crowds from coming and blessing us. Each of these blessings are cherished and inspire us to work harder for the… pic.twitter.com/FVEzalTpbQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2024

Emphasizing the significance of voter participation despite the weather, PM Modi highlighted the dedication of a young attendee at a rally in Dhenkanal. “It’s very satisfying to see people from all walks of life come to bless me at the rallies across India. At Dhenkanal, one of the attendees was young Anshuman Mohapatra from Angul. Despite his health challenges and the scorching heat, he came to the rally. This affection is humbling and makes me work even harder to fulfill people’s dreams,” he added.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Odisha included a roadshow in Puri and a public meeting in Dhenkanal. Modi is also scheduled to address public meetings in Tamluk and Jhargram in West Bengal later in the day.

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections commenced on Monday morning, covering 49 parliamentary constituencies across six states and two Union Territories (UTs) under tight security. Over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5,409 third-gender electors, will decide the fate of 695 candidates in this phase.

The elections, which span seven phases from April 19 to June 1, will conclude with the counting of votes on June 4. The Narendra Modi-led BJP is seeking a third consecutive term in power, while the opposition INDIA bloc aims to challenge the incumbent government. The outcome of these elections will significantly influence India’s political landscape.

Also read: PM Modi Predicts First ‘Double-Engine’ Government in Odisha, Urges Voters to Turn Up

Show Full Article