Arvind Kejriwal Death Threat Surfaces In Delhi Metro Stations, AAP Blames BJP

In the latest development a graffiti threatening has been reported in the National Capital, specifically at the Rajiv Chowk and Patel Nagar metro stations. The AAP allege Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP to make a plot to nutralise CM Narendra Modi.

Sanjay Singh, a prominent AAP figure, accused the BJP of being in a frenzy since Kejriwal’s release from jail, suggesting a nefarious scheme orchestrated from the Prime Minister’s Office to launch an assault on Kejriwal. Additionally, graffiti with menacing undertones was allegedly found within metro train carriages.

राजीव चौक, पटेल नगर मेट्रो स्टेशन और कई मेट्रो ट्रेन के अंदर @ArvindKejriwal जी को जान से मारने की धमकी लिखी गई है। ये सभी मेट्रो स्टेशन पूरी तरह से CCTV कैमरे की निगरानी में हैं। यहां पुलिस और CISF के सुरक्षाकर्मी 24 घंटे मौजूद रहते हैं। इसके बावजूद एक शख्स यहां धमकी लिखकर चला… pic.twitter.com/zdU8wbpPlX — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 20, 2024

AAP’s Atishi emphasized the BJP’s anxiety over their anticipated defeat in Delhi’s upcoming Lok Sabha elections, insinuating that they utilized Swati Maliwal to target Kejriwal. She further raised concerns about Kejriwal’s safety, citing instances of graffiti appearing in multiple metro stations and questioning the inaction of authorities despite the presence of CCTV surveillance.

Singh reiterated the party’s stance, accusing PM Modi and the BJP of harboring deep animosity towards Kejriwal and actively plotting his demise. He warned that any harm befalling Kejriwal would squarely rest on the shoulders of the PMO, BJP, and Modi himself.

Kejriwal, who was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in light of the ongoing elections, had been detained earlier in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The Aam Aadmi Party writes to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to look into the matter.

Amidst life threats to CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLAs write to Election Commission demanding stern and immediate action; the MLAs affirm that this conspiracy has been hatched at the behest of BJP and PMO as they believe that ‘PM Modi can go any limits to harm Arvind Kejriwal’.… pic.twitter.com/1yDzXJQBMO — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 20, 2024

AAP said, “We have informed the Election Commission about this entire conspiracy and have sought a meeting to discuss the matter. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been openly threatened. The person who threatened has written these threats inside the metro coach including Rajiv Chowk and Patel Nagar metro station and has shared its pictures on social media accounts. The Chief Minister of Delhi was threatened openly like this but even after this the Delhi Police did not take any action in this matter.”

हमने इस पूरी साजिश को लेकर चुनाव आयोग को सूचित कर दिया है और इस मामले में चर्चा करने के लिए मिलने का समय मांगा है। दिल्ली के CM अरविंद केजरीवाल जी को खुलेआम धमकी दी गई है। धमकी देने वाले ने ये धमकियां राजीव चौक और पटेल नगर मेट्रो स्टेशन समेत मेट्रो कोच के अंदर भी लिखी हैं और… pic.twitter.com/xnN1H0FrJe — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 20, 2024

Show Full Article