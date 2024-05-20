Kangana Ranaut Shown Black Flags By HP Congress Workers, BJP Candidate Asked To Go Back

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is now a political candidate representing Mandi, is running for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

While visiting Lahaul & Spiti in Himachal Pradesh recently, Kangana encountered opposition from some Congress workers today i.e May 20 with several displaying black flags and others chanting “Kangana Ranaut go back.”

Kangana Ranaut, alongside former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur, addressed a public gathering in Kaza. Despite this, there were instances of individuals chanting “Kangana Ranaut go back” against the actor-turned-politician. Law enforcement was deployed at the venue to ensure order and safety. Kangana has not responded to reports of a purported incident involving stone throwing.

Condemning the incident, Jairam asserted, “It is very sad that the Congress workers attacked our convoy, attempted to stop the vehicles and pelted them with stones. District administration is responsible for the lapse. I condemn this incident.”

The fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 commenced on Monday morning across 49 parliamentary constituencies spanning six states and two Union Territories (UTs), amid stringent security measures and logistical arrangements. Kangana recently declared her intention to leave Bollywood following her victory in the Lok Sabha elections. The Queen star expressed her belief that the film industry is built on falsehoods and artificiality, labeling it a glamorous facade. She emphasized her strong sense of passion in contrast to this perceived insincerity. When asked if she would leave Bollywood if she wins the elections from the Mandi constituency, Kangana Ranaut replied, “Yes.” Kangana further elaborated, “The film world is a lie; everything there is fake. They create a very different environment. It is a glossy world like a fake bubble meant to attract the audience.” The National Award-winning star added, “This is the reality. I am a very passionate person. I never wanted to do a job out of necessity. Even in films, I start writing, and when I get bored of acting, I direct or produce. I have a very fertile mind and want to be passionately engaged.”

