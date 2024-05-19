Will Kangana Ranaut Be Bidding Goodbye To Bollywood Forever? Actress Hints Movie Retirement Saying, 'The Film World Is A Lie'

Kangana Ranaut has hinted at quitting Bollywood after the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. However, she will make the big decision only if she wins from her constituency. In a recent interview, Kangana admitted that she might transition to active politics, describing the Hindi film industry as ‘fake’.

Kangana Ranaut, in the interview, also spoke about how several filmmakers still approach her as she is a commendable actor and she takes it as a compliment.

Is Kangana Ranaut Quitting Bollywood?

When asked if she would leave Bollywood if she wins the elections from the Mandi constituency, Kangana Ranaut replied, “Yes.” Kangana further elaborated, “The film world is a lie; everything there is fake. They create a very different environment. It is a glossy world like a fake bubble meant to attract the audience.”

The National Award-winning star added, “This is the reality. I am a very passionate person. I never wanted to do a job out of necessity. Even in films, I start writing, and when I get bored of acting, I direct or produce. I have a very fertile mind and want to be passionately engaged.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

MUST READ: Chandu Champion Trailer: Kartik Aaryan Plays The Man Who Never Surrenders, Internet Dubs Him As ‘Misfit’

Kangana Ranaut: Main Acchi Acting Karti Hoon”

In the interview, Kangana also added, “Yes… mujhe bohot saare filmmakers kehte hain ki humare paas ek acchi heroine hai, please mat jao. Main acchi acting karti hoon, par chalo voh bhi ek accha compliment hai. I take it in my stride.”

Kangana is making her political debut by contesting elections from her hometown, Mandi, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party. She is currently busy with her campaigns.

The actor made her Bollywood debut with “Gangster,” directed by Anurag Basu, co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja, and produced by Mahesh Bhatt. Kangana rose to fame with films like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jai Ram Thakur (@jairamthakurhimachal)

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Face Heat Over Kicking Out A Person From A Photo Booth- Here’s The Truth

Show Full Article