Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Face Heat Over Kicking Out A Person From A Photo Booth- Here's The Truth

The 60th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event in New York City was a memorable party. It was the place to be, with celebrities and influencers in attendance, marking them as part of the popular crowd.

Among the high-profile guests were Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who appeared to be having a great time and were keen to take a picture in one of the party’s photobooths. However, they encountered a small problem: a woman and her friends were already in the booth, taking their time to get the perfect shot, which may have prompted Teigen and Legend to urge them to hurry up. The video of the same has now gone viral but all for the wrong reasons.

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival: Kiara Advani Gets Massively Trolled Over Fake Accent, Internet Says, ‘These People Lack Basic Idea Of Being Themselves’

A new TikTok video seems to capture the moment when John Legend enters the booth while the women are still inside, suggesting that he and Chrissy Teigen will join them for a photo. The surprised women then leave the booth, sparking widespread discussion about the incident.

Currently, there’s no clear account of what exactly happened, especially since John Legend took a picture with one of the women from the group. This has led to speculation that Legend might have known the woman and it was all in good fun—but was it? We may never know for sure.

John said shoo 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/lY7JMn8Rs3 — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) May 17, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VICKY ZESU (@v.zesu)

How Did The Internet React?

Reacting to the controversy, one user commented, “The girls were still having so much fun, John and Chrissy could have waited a bit more, it wouldn’t have hurt.”

Another stated, “I watched it without the audio and to me Chrissy looks like she realised they f**ked up and now this is going to be all over the internet.”

An individual said, “Yes, they just took over not cool,” as another mentioned, “She looks like she doesn’t understand what’s going on lol.” Many also pointed out that the woman herself makes a living out of troll videos. One stated, “I’m pretty sure I recognize one of these girls from the Main Character. She posts ragebait of being a main character herself, so this may just all be staged… Chrissy and John are probably in on it for sure. They are all actually being pretty nice considering the situation.”

MUST READ: Will Yash Be Wearing Outfits Made From REAL GOLD In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer ‘Ramayana?’