Will Yash Be Wearing Outfits Made From REAL GOLD In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer 'Ramayana?'

Actor Yash, who is all set to portray Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film ‘Ramayana,’ will apparently don garments made from “actual gold.” A source close to a leading newswire shared costume details revealing, “The clothes being made for Yash are crafted from real gold.”

As per mythology, the demon king’s kingdom was known as the ‘Golden City of Lanka.’ The source further explained, “Actual gold is being used because Ravana was the king of Sri Lanka, a golden province at that time. So, all his attire is being made from real gold.”

Yash has, so far, not responded to the reports, but we will keep you posted. The upcoming magnum opus also features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Additionally, Lara Dutta will play Kaikeyi and Arun Govil will portray Raja Dashrath.

Designer duo Rimple and Harpreet, known for their work on films like ‘Padmaavat,’ ‘Housefull 4,’ and the series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,’ have been roped in to work on the costumes for ‘Ramayana.’

Earlier, it was reported that Yash has only joined the project as a producer and a source at the time stated, “Yash desisted the offer to play Ravana for a long time. He agreed finally only as a producer. Rather than accept a fee (of around ₹80 crore), he agreed to come on board as a producer.”