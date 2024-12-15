Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Ex-CIA Officer Links New Jersey Drone Sightings To Possible Biden Administration Exercise

On the mysterious sightings, Ex-CIA questioned the lack of transparency from federal authorities.

Ex-CIA Officer Links New Jersey Drone Sightings To Possible Biden Administration Exercise

A surge in mysterious drone sightings across New Jersey has sparked widespread concern, with former CIA operations officer Laura Ballman offering a chilling theory about their origin.

During an interview with Fox News Live on Saturday, Ballman suggested the drones might be part of a “classified exercise” authorized by the Biden administration.

Ballman questioned the lack of transparency from federal authorities and urged the government to provide more clarity. “Deducing the statements from [National Security spokesman] John Kirby that these drones are not operating illegally, coupled with several op-eds about the need to examine detection systems, makes me think perhaps this is actually a classified exercise to test either evasion technology or detection technology in urban areas,” she said.

About the mysterious sightings

The sightings began in mid-November, with drones reportedly hovering over critical establishments in northern New Jersey. Despite public concern, federal officials have downplayed the situation. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby confirmed that the drones were not operating illegally, and an FBI official called the fears “a slight overreaction” during a Saturday briefing.

The FBI has reportedly received 5,000 tips related to drone activity, but only 100 have warranted investigation. Meanwhile, New Jersey Senator Andy Kim joined local police in investigating the sightings. Kim revealed that many reported drones were likely small planes, citing flight tracking data.

Ballman acknowledged that if the drones were related to the CIA, it would be surprising, as the agency is not authorized to operate within U.S. borders. She stressed the need for the federal government to be more transparent about the incidents.

Federal authorities, however, have dismissed the hysteria, stating they are working to trace the origin of the drones. For now, the mystery behind the sightings remains unsolved.

ALSO READ: New Jersey Drones With Eight-Foot Wingspans Leave Authorities Stunned

Filed under

drones EX-CIA Joe Biden Administration New Jersey Drone Sightings

Advertisement

Also Read

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Brands And Businesses Gear Up For Massive Marketing Campaigns

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Brands And Businesses Gear Up For Massive Marketing Campaigns

Dr. S. Jaishankar Emphasizes Adapting Foreign Policy To The Digital Era At Magazine Launch

Dr. S. Jaishankar Emphasizes Adapting Foreign Policy To The Digital Era At Magazine Launch

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Grand Finale: This Contestant Leads The Votes—Will They Clinch The Trophy?

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Grand Finale: This Contestant Leads The Votes—Will They Clinch The Trophy?

Zakir Hussain Passes Away At 73: A Look At The Maestro’s Legendary Career And Contributions To Indian Music

Zakir Hussain Passes Away At 73: A Look At The Maestro’s Legendary Career And Contributions...

9 Students Hospitalised After Suspected Gas Leak At Jaipur Coaching Centre

9 Students Hospitalised After Suspected Gas Leak At Jaipur Coaching Centre

Entertainment

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Grand Finale: This Contestant Leads The Votes—Will They Clinch The Trophy?

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Grand Finale: This Contestant Leads The Votes—Will They Clinch The Trophy?

Zakir Hussain Passes Away At 73: A Look At The Maestro’s Legendary Career And Contributions To Indian Music

Zakir Hussain Passes Away At 73: A Look At The Maestro’s Legendary Career And Contributions

‘I Was Very Naked…’: Bridgerton’s Penelope Shares Her Insecure Family Reaction Amid Sex Scenes

‘I Was Very Naked…’: Bridgerton’s Penelope Shares Her Insecure Family Reaction Amid Sex Scenes

Will Smith Denies Involvement in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Alleged Controversial Gatherings: ‘It’s a Damn Lie’

Will Smith Denies Involvement in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Alleged Controversial Gatherings: ‘It’s a Damn Lie’

Zakir Hussain Hospitalized In San Francisco, Family Seeks Prayers For Recovery

Zakir Hussain Hospitalized In San Francisco, Family Seeks Prayers For Recovery

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox