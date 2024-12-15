Ex-CIA Officer Links New Jersey Drone Sightings To Possible Biden Administration Exercise

A surge in mysterious drone sightings across New Jersey has sparked widespread concern, with former CIA operations officer Laura Ballman offering a chilling theory about their origin.

During an interview with Fox News Live on Saturday, Ballman suggested the drones might be part of a “classified exercise” authorized by the Biden administration.

Ballman questioned the lack of transparency from federal authorities and urged the government to provide more clarity. “Deducing the statements from [National Security spokesman] John Kirby that these drones are not operating illegally, coupled with several op-eds about the need to examine detection systems, makes me think perhaps this is actually a classified exercise to test either evasion technology or detection technology in urban areas,” she said.

About the mysterious sightings

The sightings began in mid-November, with drones reportedly hovering over critical establishments in northern New Jersey. Despite public concern, federal officials have downplayed the situation. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby confirmed that the drones were not operating illegally, and an FBI official called the fears “a slight overreaction” during a Saturday briefing.

The FBI has reportedly received 5,000 tips related to drone activity, but only 100 have warranted investigation. Meanwhile, New Jersey Senator Andy Kim joined local police in investigating the sightings. Kim revealed that many reported drones were likely small planes, citing flight tracking data.

Ballman acknowledged that if the drones were related to the CIA, it would be surprising, as the agency is not authorized to operate within U.S. borders. She stressed the need for the federal government to be more transparent about the incidents.

Federal authorities, however, have dismissed the hysteria, stating they are working to trace the origin of the drones. For now, the mystery behind the sightings remains unsolved.

