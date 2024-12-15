Home
Sunday, December 15, 2024
‘I Was Very Naked…’: Bridgerton’s Penelope Shares Her Insecure Family Reaction Amid Sex Scenes

Nicola Coughlan, best known for her role as Penelope Featherington in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, recently shared some candid thoughts about her experience filming the show’s steamy scenes.

Nicola Coughlan, best known for her role as Penelope Featherington in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, recently shared some candid thoughts about her experience filming the show’s steamy scenes. Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, the actress reflected on the challenges and surprises of portraying a more mature version of her character in season three.

“I was 35 when I was filming this season, and I realized I had never played an adult before,” Coughlan confessed. “I was thinking, ‘How do I do this?’” She humorously recalled her transformation from her previous portrayal of Penelope, saying, “In the first two seasons, I looked like Spongebob Squarepants—curly ginger hair, yellow dress, and a bit of a tent situation going on.”

This season, however, Penelope’s character undergoes significant growth, evolving into a romantic lead alongside Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton. Coughlan admitted that the shift to playing a more sensual role was a little daunting. “It was strange realizing I was going to have to do the sexy scenes, and I thought, ‘Right, here we go,’” she explained, acknowledging the series’ reputation for its intimate moments.

Despite her excitement about the role, there was one person who wasn’t thrilled about the steamy scenes—her mother. “My mother was so mad at me about those scenes,” Coughlan shared. “As if it were my fault! So, I didn’t go to the screening with her.” This humorous anecdote highlights the challenges of balancing family expectations with professional choices.

However, Coughlan has also taken some creative control over her intimate scenes. She specifically mentioned a particularly memorable moment from the season—a scene involving her character and a mirror. “There’s one scene where I’m very naked on camera, and that was my idea,” she revealed. “It was such an empowering moment for me. I thought, ‘When I’m 80, I want to look back on this and remember how hot I looked!’”

Coughlan’s confidence in owning her body and choices on-screen has resonated with many, turning a potentially uncomfortable experience into an empowering one. She further explained that the decision was part of her response to public commentary on her body, calling it a defiant statement.

As Bridgerton continues to capture the hearts of viewers, Coughlan’s personal journey in the role of Penelope Featherington offers a deeper, more relatable connection to the show’s evolving themes of love, empowerment, and self-expression.

