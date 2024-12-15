Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Brands And Businesses Gear Up For Massive Marketing Campaigns

The Maha Kumbh Mela in 2025, set to take place from January 13 to February 26 in Prayagraj, will be not only India’s largest religious gathering but also a massive economic and business opportunity. Organized every 12 years, the 2025 Mela will be bigger and better than previous editions, drawing millions of devotees from across the globe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Prayagraj and performed a puja at the Sangam before launching development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore to improve the city’s infrastructure and amenities ahead of the event.

Mega Scale and Infrastructure Overhaul

The scale of Maha Kumbh 2025 is staggering. The Uttar Pradesh government has ramped up preparations, with over 40 crore pilgrims expected to attend, compared to 25 crore in 2019. The Mela ground area has expanded by 20%, now covering 4,000 hectares, and will be divided into 25 sectors. The size of the tent city has doubled, accommodating over 1.6 lakh tents for pilgrims, and the number of pucca ghats has increased from four to nine.

Additionally, 30 pontoon bridges, a 35% increase in temporary roads, and a streetlight network that will cover 67,000 lights (up from 40,000) will ensure that the Mela grounds are well-equipped to handle the influx of people. The water supply infrastructure has also been expanded, with over 1,249 kilometers of pipelines and 200 water ATMs and booths to ensure continuous water access for the pilgrims.

Enhanced Transport and Logistics

In terms of transportation, the Indian Railways is gearing up to run around 13,000 trains, including 3,000 special trains, to accommodate the large number of passengers arriving for the event. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also confirmed that more than 550 shuttle buses and 7,000 roadways buses will be deployed to ensure the smooth movement of pilgrims.

Business Boom at Maha Kumbh 2025

Beyond its spiritual significance, Maha Kumbh 2025 is expected to be a major economic event. The 2013 Kumbh generated Rs 12,000 crore in revenues, while the 2019 edition saw an economic impact of Rs 1.2 lakh crore, according to reports from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). This year, the Maha Kumbh is expected to generate even more business activity, with an estimated Rs 3,000 crore in branding and marketing alone. The event will be a golden opportunity for companies across industries, including FMCG, pharma, mobility, electric vehicles (EVs), and fintech.

Brands such as HUL, Coca-Cola, ITC, Bisleri, Parle, Dabur, Paytm, and Emami are among the many corporate giants investing heavily in the event. These companies are preparing to launch interactive booths, virtual reality experiences, and branded lounges to engage the massive crowd. The Mela will be a high-profile platform for companies to reach millions of potential consumers, especially with the rise of social media channels like Instagram and Twitter.

The Uttar Pradesh government is also heavily investing in the Mela, with Rs 2,500 crore allocated in both the 2024-25 and 2023-24 state budgets. The Centre has approved a special grant of Rs 2,100 crore for the event. With the economic impact expected to be vast, the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 promises to be a massive boon for Uttar Pradesh’s economy and a significant opportunity for businesses.

