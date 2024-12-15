Home
Dr. S. Jaishankar Emphasizes Adapting Foreign Policy To The Digital Era At Magazine Launch

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar underscored the importance of adapting India's foreign policy to meet the challenges of the digital age.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar underscored the importance of adapting India’s foreign policy to meet the challenges of the digital age. Speaking at the launch of India’s World Magazine in New Delhi, Jaishankar highlighted how the digital era differs fundamentally from the manufacturing era, introducing new concerns, particularly around data security and global partnerships.

According to Jaishankar, the digital era requires a unique foreign policy approach because, unlike tangible products from the manufacturing era, digital goods are data generators. “In the manufacturing world, hedging was simpler. A product was just a product. But today, digital products are not only goods; they are data emitters. Our global partnerships must reflect the digital economy,” he explained.

Jaishankar further discussed the challenge of trust, particularly regarding data management and security. He emphasized the growing dilemma of deciding whom to trust with sensitive data, acknowledging the risks of how it could potentially be used against a country. “It’s also about deciding where you want your data to be stored and who can be trusted with it. These concerns will continue to play a major role in foreign policy discussions,” he said.

Growth of the Indian Diaspora and Global Workplaces

The External Affairs Minister also touched on the expanding global presence of Indians, noting that the number of Indian nationals working abroad has been increasing rapidly. “Indians working overseas has grown exponentially, with figures showing a rise of hundreds of thousands in recent years. Countries with large Indian populations today are not the same as those 10-20 years ago, and this trend is expected to continue,” Jaishankar said, estimating that approximately 33-34 million people of Indian origin are working globally.

India’s Evolving Role in Global Geopolitics

Jaishankar emphasized India’s growing geopolitical influence, stressing that the country’s global role is evolving in response to new challenges. He spoke about India’s emerging responsibilities on the world stage, including the increasing expectation for India to act as a first responder during international crises. “India is now a country that faces greater expectations and responsibilities. The concept of India as a first responder will become more frequent, especially in our expanded neighborhood,” he added.

Concluding his remarks, Jaishankar stressed that India’s foreign policy should focus on thinking big, thinking long-term, and being smart in its approach to both digital and geopolitical challenges. “In a rapidly changing world, India must not only think strategically but also adapt swiftly and intelligently to global shifts,” he concluded.

