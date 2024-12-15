Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

9 Students Hospitalised After Suspected Gas Leak At Jaipur Coaching Centre

A private coaching institute in Jaipur witnessed a gas leak, which sent at least nine students to hospitals on Sunday evening. Two are currently admitted in the ICU and others are reported to be stable.

9 Students Hospitalised After Suspected Gas Leak At Jaipur Coaching Centre

A private coaching institute in Jaipur witnessed a gas leak, which sent at least nine students to hospitals on Sunday evening. Two are currently admitted in the ICU and others reported to be stable.

It happened in Utkarsh Coaching Classes, Gopalpura, Jaipur. It was about 6:45 pm when the class was under session, when suddenly, an awful stench started spreading throughout the classroom. It was suspected to be due to gas leakage in the air conditioning.

The odor grew worse, and more than 20 students in the classroom began showing symptoms, including fainting and nausea. Emergency services were quickly alerted and the affected students were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Investigations regarding the cause of the leakage are under the authorities. The health conditions of students are currently all stable, but this development has incited student protest at the hospital’s gate, even with leaders among them like Former Rajasthan University Student Union President Nirmal Choudhary. The protests also demand actions against the accused coaching centre.

Further details on investigations and health would be needed from now on.

Also Read: Rest In Peace: Zakir Hussain Passes Away At The Age Of 73

Filed under

9 Students Hospitalised Gas Leak Jaipur Coaching Centre

Advertisement

Also Read

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Brands And Businesses Gear Up For Massive Marketing Campaigns

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Brands And Businesses Gear Up For Massive Marketing Campaigns

Ex-CIA Officer Links New Jersey Drone Sightings To Possible Biden Administration Exercise

Ex-CIA Officer Links New Jersey Drone Sightings To Possible Biden Administration Exercise

Dr. S. Jaishankar Emphasizes Adapting Foreign Policy To The Digital Era At Magazine Launch

Dr. S. Jaishankar Emphasizes Adapting Foreign Policy To The Digital Era At Magazine Launch

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Grand Finale: This Contestant Leads The Votes—Will They Clinch The Trophy?

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Grand Finale: This Contestant Leads The Votes—Will They Clinch The Trophy?

Zakir Hussain Passes Away At 73: A Look At The Maestro’s Legendary Career And Contributions To Indian Music

Zakir Hussain Passes Away At 73: A Look At The Maestro’s Legendary Career And Contributions...

Entertainment

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Grand Finale: This Contestant Leads The Votes—Will They Clinch The Trophy?

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Grand Finale: This Contestant Leads The Votes—Will They Clinch The Trophy?

Zakir Hussain Passes Away At 73: A Look At The Maestro’s Legendary Career And Contributions To Indian Music

Zakir Hussain Passes Away At 73: A Look At The Maestro’s Legendary Career And Contributions

‘I Was Very Naked…’: Bridgerton’s Penelope Shares Her Insecure Family Reaction Amid Sex Scenes

‘I Was Very Naked…’: Bridgerton’s Penelope Shares Her Insecure Family Reaction Amid Sex Scenes

Will Smith Denies Involvement in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Alleged Controversial Gatherings: ‘It’s a Damn Lie’

Will Smith Denies Involvement in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Alleged Controversial Gatherings: ‘It’s a Damn Lie’

Zakir Hussain Hospitalized In San Francisco, Family Seeks Prayers For Recovery

Zakir Hussain Hospitalized In San Francisco, Family Seeks Prayers For Recovery

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox