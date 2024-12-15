9 Students Hospitalised After Suspected Gas Leak At Jaipur Coaching Centre

A private coaching institute in Jaipur witnessed a gas leak, which sent at least nine students to hospitals on Sunday evening. Two are currently admitted in the ICU and others are reported to be stable.

It happened in Utkarsh Coaching Classes, Gopalpura, Jaipur. It was about 6:45 pm when the class was under session, when suddenly, an awful stench started spreading throughout the classroom. It was suspected to be due to gas leakage in the air conditioning.

The odor grew worse, and more than 20 students in the classroom began showing symptoms, including fainting and nausea. Emergency services were quickly alerted and the affected students were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Investigations regarding the cause of the leakage are under the authorities. The health conditions of students are currently all stable, but this development has incited student protest at the hospital’s gate, even with leaders among them like Former Rajasthan University Student Union President Nirmal Choudhary. The protests also demand actions against the accused coaching centre.

Further details on investigations and health would be needed from now on.

