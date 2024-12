Zakir Hussain, the Indian tabla player, composer, percussionist, music producer and film actor passes away. Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain was admitted to the ICU of a San Francisco hospital after experiencing heart related problems, his friend and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia said on Sunday. The 73-year-old US-based musician had been having blood pressure issues, added a […]

Zakir Hussain, the Indian tabla player, composer, percussionist, music producer and film actor passes away.

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain was admitted to the ICU of a San Francisco hospital after experiencing heart related problems, his friend and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia said on Sunday.

The 73-year-old US-based musician had been having blood pressure issues, added a source close to Hussain. At this moment, his family is seeking prayers and blessings from all for his speedy recovery.