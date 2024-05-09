NSA Ajit Doval And UK Counterpart Engage In Strategic Dialogue On Critical Technology And Global Affairs

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval held discussions with his British counterpart, Tim Barrow, during the India-UK Strategic Dialogue on Thursday.

Government officials reported that during the meeting, the two sides engaged in discussions on the “Technology and Security Initiative,” which is set to become a pivotal bilateral mechanism aimed at enhancing cooperation in critical and emerging technologies between India and the United Kingdom. Additionally, they addressed bilateral issues as well as regional and global topics of mutual interest.

“This visit will strengthen and further broaden the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries,” said government officials.

Previously, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar convened a meeting with NSA Tim Barrow in Delhi, focusing on regional and global issues of significance. During the meeting, Jaishankar and Barrow assessed the advancements in bilateral relations.

ALSO READ : PM-EAC Study: Hindus Decline By 8%, Muslims Increase By 43% In India between 1950-2015

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, “Good to meet UK NSA Tim Barrow today in Delhi. Discussed a range of regional and global issues of importance. Also reviewed the progress in our bilateral ties.”

On May 7, a 21-member delegation from the Royal College of Defence Studies commenced their visit to India by paying their respects at the war memorial in New Delhi. The Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS) is a British military staff college that trains senior officers from the British Armed Forces, Civil Service, and Diplomatic Service in international security and national defence. The college aims to cultivate strategic thinkers and leaders capable of operating at the strategic level in a cross-government and international context. The delegation from the UK-based academy is currently on a study tour of India and will be traveling across the country during their visit.

Sharing details regarding the visit, UK Defence Adviser in India, Brigadier Nick Sawyer stated, “A delegation of the Royal College of Defence Studies today began their India visit by visiting the @salute2soldier in New Delhi and laying a wreath to pay their homage to the fallen soldiers. The 21-member cohort will be travelling across the country as part of their study tour.”

READ MORE : Yogi Adityanath In Lakhimpur Kheri : ‘Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar’ Resounds Across The Nation

Show Full Article