Iranian Embassy in New Delhi Lowers Flag to Half-Mast As A Tribute To President Raisi Following Fatal Helicopter Crash

The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi lowered its flag to half-mast following the tragic deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and other high-ranking officials in a devastating helicopter crash in order to pay tribute

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in the Dizmar forest, located between the cities of Varzaqan and Jolfa in East Azarbaijan Province. State media outlet Press TV reported that the helicopter, which was carrying President Raisi, Foreign Minister Abdollahian, and their delegation, went down amidst severe weather conditions as they were returning from a visit to Azerbaijan.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to convey his condolences. “Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening the India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow,” PM Modi tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also mourned the loss of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Abdollahian, recalling his recent interactions with them. “Deeply shocked to hear of the passing away of Iran’s President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian in the helicopter crash. Recall my many meetings with them, most recently in January 2024. Our condolences to their families. We stand with the people of Iran at this time of tragedy,” Jaishankar posted on X.

The helicopter crash, which claimed the lives of several top Iranian officials, has prompted an outpouring of condolences from world leaders. Former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Khansari expressed his grief on social media, referring to the deaths as “martyrdom” and describing Abdollahian as “my dear brother.” In an emotional message on Instagram, Zarif wrote, “The news of the accident was painful. I wish God’s pleasure for the martyrs, peace and patience for the survivors, and solidarity and progress for the Iranian people.”

The tragic event has sent shockwaves through the international community, highlighting the significant contributions of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Abdollahian to Iran’s global diplomatic relations. Their unexpected deaths mark a profound loss for Iran and its allies, as the nation now navigates the aftermath of this devastating accident.

The Iranian cabinet held an emergency session headed by Vice President Mohammad Mokhber in response to the tragedy. The nation remains in mourning as it grapples with the sudden loss of its leaders, whose efforts in foreign diplomacy and national governance had a lasting impact on Iran’s position on the world stage.

