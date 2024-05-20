Prime Minister Modi Offers Condolenses Following The Death of Iranian President Raisi in Helicopter Crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deepest condolences on Monday following the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash. Taking to social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a heartfelt post on his social media handle on X. He took the opportunity to highlight Raisi’s significant role in strengthening India-Iran relations and extended his sympathies to the people of Iran.

“Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow,” PM Modi tweeted.

Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2024

The fatal crash occurred on Sunday in the Dizmar forest, situated between Varzaqan and Jolfa in East Azarbaijan Province, according to state media Press TV. The helicopter was carrying President Raisi and a delegation that included Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, East Azarbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati, the Friday Prayers leader of Tabriz Seyyed Mohammad Ali Al-e Hashem, and bodyguard team member Mahdi Mousavi. The pilot, co-pilot, and crew were also aboard.

Reports from Tasnim News confirmed that all nine people on the helicopter perished in the crash. The delegation was returning from a ceremony marking the inauguration of a dam on the Aras River with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev. The helicopter encountered heavy fog, which is believed to have contributed to the accident.

Following the news of the crash, the Iranian cabinet convened an emergency session led by Vice President Mohammad Mokhber. The session focused on addressing the immediate aftermath of the tragic event and coordinating efforts for a formal response and investigation.

An Al Jazeera reporter on the scene described the wreckage, indicating that the chances of survival were slim. “Looking at the wreckage of the helicopter, the chances of anyone surviving in such an accident are quite slim. We see that the whole cabin of the helicopter is completely burned,” the reporter noted. Iranian authorities have stated that some bodies were burned beyond recognition, complicating the identification process at the crash site.

Drone footage aired by state media and captured by the Red Crescent showed the wreckage on a steep, wooded hillside. The footage, reported by CNN, revealed minimal remnants of the helicopter, with only a blue and white tail section identifiable.

This tragic incident has cast a pall over Iran, with mourning and condolences pouring in from across the globe. President Raisi, who played a pivotal role in diplomatic engagements and regional cooperation, will be remembered for his efforts to enhance bilateral relations, including those with India. The crash underscores the unpredictable and perilous nature of aerial travel, especially in challenging weather conditions.

As Iran mourns the loss of its leader, the international community stands in solidarity, offering support and condolences during this difficult time. The impact of President Raisi’s death will resonate deeply within the geopolitical landscape, affecting not only Iran but also its relationships with neighboring countries and global partners.

