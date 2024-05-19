Air India Express Flight IX 1132 Makes Emergency Landing in Bengaluru After Engine Fire

A scheduled Air India Express flight bound for Kochi, encountered a critical situation on May 18 when one of its engines caught fire shortly after takeoff from Bengaluru. The incident prompted an emergency landing back at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. The swift actions of the crew and emergency responders ensured the safety of all passengers and crew members.

According to reports from the news agency PTI, flight IX 1132 initiated its takeoff from Bengaluru but was forced to abort the journey when the onboard crew detected flames emanating from the right engine. They promptly alerted the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and executed a rapid return to the departure airport.

All 177 psgrs, including two infants, and 6 crew members are safe after one of the engines of an Air India Express IX 1132 flight from @BLRAirport to Kochi caught fire midair on Saturday night. It made an emergency landing at KIA at 11.12 pm eight minutes after take-off, said… pic.twitter.com/e41K2YHeCZ — S. Lalitha (@Lolita_TNIE) May 19, 2024

The emergency landing occurred on the South Runway at 11:12 pm, where ground services were ready to manage the situation effectively. The fire control teams deployed by Kempegowda International Airport swiftly extinguished the flames. The Bengaluru Airport’s spokesperson confirmed that all 179 passengers and six crew members were efficiently evacuated from the aircraft upon landing, with no injuries reported.

Emergency fire control teams stationed at Kempegowda International Airport swiftly extinguished the flames, showcasing their preparedness and efficiency in managing such crises. The response was part of the coordinated efforts of Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), a company established by the Karnataka State Government to oversee airport operations.

A #Kochi-bound Air India Express flight carrying 179 passengers made an emergency landing in Bengaluru after an engine caught fire. @AirIndiaX @BLRAirport pic.twitter.com/4irwwYaPpV — Glint Insights Media (@GlintInsights) May 19, 2024

The incident triggered a thorough investigation by the airline, with a spokesperson from Air India Express emphasizing their commitment to determining the cause of the engine fire. “We will be working closely with the regulatory authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation,” the spokesperson stated.

Passenger welfare was also addressed promptly, with arrangements made for accommodation and alternative travel plans. “All passengers were provided with accommodation options,” the spokesperson confirmed. “Many chose to stay nearby in hotels, while others remained at the airport. An alternative Air India Express flight was arranged the following day for those who opted to continue their journey immediately.”

The incident highlights the critical role of emergency response protocols in ensuring the safety and well-being of air travelers, underscoring the importance of swift and coordinated actions in such situations.

