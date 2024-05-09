Yogi Adityanath In Lakhimpur Kheri : 'Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar' Resounds Across The Nation

The largest democratic exercise is in full swing, with political parties actively rallying to convey their perspectives to the public. Today, Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi took the stage to address a rally in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP, ahead of the upcoming polls in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a public rally in Lakhimpur Kheri, stated that a singular voice is echoing throughout the nation, ‘Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar,’ and the people will elect the individual who facilitated the presence of Lord Ram to power.

Speaking at the rally, Yogi Adityanath said, “With the end of three phases, half of the election is over… One voice is resonating in the whole country, ‘Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar.’ And the public is questioned about the reason behind the enthusiasm, they say, ‘Jo Ram ko laye hai, ham unko layenge’ (We will bring the one who brought Ram).”

Taking a dig at Congress, the Uttar Pradesh CM further said, “A so-called intellectual of Congress said that the construction of Ram Mandir was unnecessary. He is an advisor to Rahul Gandhi…”

Yogi Adityanath, in his speech, also asserted that for the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, these elections are merely a means to gain power. He further added, “They (Congress and SP) will divide the nation based on caste… For them, the family comes first but for BJP, nation is first and hence, the elections for Congress and SP will be to make their family prosperous.”

Praising the ruling party, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh stated, “And for BJP, the elections would be to make India ‘Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat…'” Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath demanded an apology from the Congress party following ‘racist’ remarks made by Sam Pitroda.

Speaking with ANI, the UP CM had said, “He (Sam Pitroda) is Congress’ ‘buddhidata’ and he is displaying the party’s policy of divide and rule. Congress is responsible for the partition in 1947, it is responsible for the horrors of partition. Even after the independence, it has committed the sin of dividing the country in the name of caste, region, and language. Sam Pitroda’s remark is highly condemnable. Congress party should apologise to the country for the things it is making Sam Pitroda say.”

