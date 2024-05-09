India Wins Toss, Chooses To Bat First In Fifth T20I Clash Against Bangladesh

India’s captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, won the toss and chose to bat against Bangladesh in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. India aims to secure a clean sweep against Bangladesh in the series. Despite Bangladesh’s resilience in the previous four matches, they fell short of victory each time.

Their goal now is to prevent a 0-5 defeat. Throughout the series, Bangladesh’s batting performance has been a significant concern. They have yet to score 120 runs in any match. Their focus in the final T20I will be on improving their batting display.

Rain has impacted the series in the initial four matches, with the fourth T20I shortened to 14 overs. Despite this, India claimed victory by 56 runs using the DLS Method.

READ MORE : Melbourne Tragedy: Two Brothers Arrested For Fatally Stabbing Indian Student

Bangladesh has made changes to their lineup, with Murshida Khatun, Marufa Alter, and Habiba Islam replaced by Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, and Fariha Trishna.

India (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Asha Sobhana, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Dilara Akter, Rubya Haider, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Shorifa Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Fariha Trisna.

ALSO READ : Binging On Packaged Food, Carbonated Drinks May Cause Early Death: Claims 3 Decades Long Study

Show Full Article