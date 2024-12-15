Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Adult Diapers For Rs. 6000? Perfect For Concert-Goers, This Newly-Launched Product Is Already Sold-Out

The product has garnered attention on social media, with some users expressing interest in using them regularly, while others made jokes about the potential unpleasant odor at venues.

Adult Diapers For Rs. 6000? Perfect For Concert-Goers, This Newly-Launched Product Is Already Sold-Out

Attending concerts, theater performances, or cinema screenings often comes with the dilemma of needing a restroom break mid-event. Many people try to hold off, not wanting to miss any action, but sometimes they just can’t wait.

A company has come up with a unique solution to this problem—special adult diapers designed for such occasions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Liquid Death (@liquiddeath)

Pit Diapers: A Convenient Solution

In collaboration with Depend, Liquid Death has launched a product called Pit Diapers, aimed at event-goers who prefer not to leave the venue for bathroom breaks. These diapers allow users to discreetly urinate without missing any part of the experience.

The diapers are designed to neutralize odors and prevent leaks, providing a comfortable and worry-free experience. Priced at Rs 6,000 each, they are marketed as both a practical and fashionable option for those attending long concerts or events.

Limited Availability and Mixed Reactions

Pit Diapers are exclusively available through the Liquid Death website. The initial batch sold out quickly, within a day, and there is currently no information on when new stock will be released.

The product has garnered attention on social media, with some users expressing interest in using them regularly, while others made jokes about the potential unpleasant odor at venues.

ALSO READ: Punjab Ranked 7th In Taste Atlas’ 2024-25 List Of The 100 Best Food Regions In The World

Filed under

adult diapers latest viral news latest weird news PIT DIAPERS Trending news

Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Milagro Gramz? Megan Thee Stallion Accuses Tory Lanez Of Using Vlogger To Relentlessly Harass Her

Who Is Milagro Gramz? Megan Thee Stallion Accuses Tory Lanez Of Using Vlogger To Relentlessly...

One Nation, One Election Bill: Provisions Indicate Simultaneous Polls Won’t Happen Until 2034

One Nation, One Election Bill: Provisions Indicate Simultaneous Polls Won’t Happen Until 2034

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Who Is Parastoo Ahmady? 27-Year-Old Iranian Singer Arrested For Performing Without Hijab During Virtual Concert

Who Is Parastoo Ahmady? 27-Year-Old Iranian Singer Arrested For Performing Without Hijab During Virtual Concert

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Entertainment

Who Is Milagro Gramz? Megan Thee Stallion Accuses Tory Lanez Of Using Vlogger To Relentlessly Harass Her

Who Is Milagro Gramz? Megan Thee Stallion Accuses Tory Lanez Of Using Vlogger To Relentlessly

Who Is Parastoo Ahmady? 27-Year-Old Iranian Singer Arrested For Performing Without Hijab During Virtual Concert

Who Is Parastoo Ahmady? 27-Year-Old Iranian Singer Arrested For Performing Without Hijab During Virtual Concert

Jamie Foxx’s 57th Birthday Turns Deadly, Hollywood Star Gets Struck With A Glass In The Mouth After An Alleged Fight

Jamie Foxx’s 57th Birthday Turns Deadly, Hollywood Star Gets Struck With A Glass In The

What Did Allu Arjun Eat In Jail? Pushpa 2 Star Was Treated As Special-Class Prisoner And Showed No Signs Of Depression

What Did Allu Arjun Eat In Jail? Pushpa 2 Star Was Treated As Special-Class Prisoner

Here’s How Ariana Grande Made Sure There Were No Pay Disparities Between Her And Wicked Co-star Cynthia Erivo

Here’s How Ariana Grande Made Sure There Were No Pay Disparities Between Her And Wicked

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox