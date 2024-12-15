Adult Diapers For Rs. 6000? Perfect For Concert-Goers, This Newly-Launched Product Is Already Sold-Out

The product has garnered attention on social media, with some users expressing interest in using them regularly, while others made jokes about the potential unpleasant odor at venues.

Attending concerts, theater performances, or cinema screenings often comes with the dilemma of needing a restroom break mid-event. Many people try to hold off, not wanting to miss any action, but sometimes they just can’t wait.

A company has come up with a unique solution to this problem—special adult diapers designed for such occasions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liquid Death (@liquiddeath)

Pit Diapers: A Convenient Solution

In collaboration with Depend, Liquid Death has launched a product called Pit Diapers, aimed at event-goers who prefer not to leave the venue for bathroom breaks. These diapers allow users to discreetly urinate without missing any part of the experience.

The diapers are designed to neutralize odors and prevent leaks, providing a comfortable and worry-free experience. Priced at Rs 6,000 each, they are marketed as both a practical and fashionable option for those attending long concerts or events.

Limited Availability and Mixed Reactions

Pit Diapers are exclusively available through the Liquid Death website. The initial batch sold out quickly, within a day, and there is currently no information on when new stock will be released.

The product has garnered attention on social media, with some users expressing interest in using them regularly, while others made jokes about the potential unpleasant odor at venues.

ALSO READ: Punjab Ranked 7th In Taste Atlas’ 2024-25 List Of The 100 Best Food Regions In The World