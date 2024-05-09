Melbourne Tragedy: Two Brothers Arrested For Fatally Stabbing Indian Student

According to a report from Today, police have apprehended two siblings in connection with the stabbing of a 22-year-old Indian student outside a residence on North Road in Australia. In Ormond, a suburb in Melbourne’s south-east, a tragic incident occurred where 22-year-old Navjeet Singh Sandhu lost his life during a dispute outside a residence on North Road. The young international student tragically met his demise while trying to intervene in a fight on a fateful Saturday morning, ultimately succumbing to fatal stab wounds.

Emergency responders arrived swiftly at approximately 1 am, finding Sandhu and another individual, 30-year-old Sharvan Kumar, both suffering from stab wounds. Despite their efforts, Sandhu’s injuries proved fatal, while Kumar was taken to the hospital with wounds considered non-life-threatening. Police reports suggest that the individuals involved were familiar with each other, as reported by Australia Today.

Hailing from India, Navjeet Singh Sandhu embarked on his journey to Australia with aspirations of a brighter future. Gurmeet Singh, a close family friend and Sandhu’s roommate, penned heartfelt words on a GoFundMe page established to support the grieving family, portraying Sandhu as the beloved son of his parents and a caring sibling to two sisters.

The GoFundMe campaign aims to raise funds for repatriating Sandhu’s remains to India and providing financial support to his grieving family. The response has been overwhelming, with donations exceeding USD 74,000 towards the USD 100,000 goal, demonstrating a community deeply impacted by the tragic loss.

The case has taken a significant development with the apprehension of two brothers, Abhijeet Abhijeet and Robin Gartan, in regional New South Wales. Aged 26 and 27 respectively, the suspects are facing extradition to Victoria regarding their alleged involvement in Sandhu’s untimely death.

Victoria Police homicide detectives have traveled to Goulburn, where the arrests took place, and the brothers have appeared in court for an extradition hearing, as reported by Australia Today.

