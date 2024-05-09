Anand Mahindra Offers Help To 10- Year-Old Boy Selling Rolls On Street

In the video, we meet Jaspreet, a 10-year-old boy skillfully preparing an egg roll. Jaspreet opens up about his family’s struggles, revealing that his father recently passed away due to brain tuberculosis, and his mother abandoned him and his 14-year-old sister, leaving them to fend for themselves. Despite these daunting challenges, Jaspreet diligently attends school during the day and manages his food cart business in the evenings.

In addition to egg rolls, Jaspreet offers a variety of other items on his menu, including chicken rolls, kebab rolls, paneer rolls, chowmein rolls, and seekh kebab rolls.

Moved by Jaspreet’s resilience, Anand Mahindra took to social media to request the boy’s contact information, expressing his admiration and concern for his education. He emphasized the importance of supporting Jaspreet’s schooling, ensuring that his future isn’t compromised by his current circumstances.

Courage, thy name is Jaspreet. But his education shouldn’t suffer. I believe, he’s in Tilak Nagar, Delhi. If anyone has access to his contact number please do share it. The Mahindra foundation team will explore how we can support his education. pic.twitter.com/MkYpJmvlPG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 6, 2024

Many individuals praised Jaspreet’s bravery and Mr. Mahindra’s compassionate response to the situation. One commenter highlighted Jaspreet’s determination to shoulder responsibility despite adversity, noting that with the right educational support, he has the potential to achieve great things.

It’s so heartbreaking to see such a young lad burdened with family responsibilities. His courage and ‘never give up’ attitude is inspiring! May he get support from the community and do well in future. pic.twitter.com/xs7pNmSVac — Saleem Sarang (@Sarangsspeaks) May 6, 2024

He is not giving up.. this kid has decided to take up the responsibility & stand up for self.. His courage is inspiring which is pushing him stand during odd times.. Salute to him.. with right guidance in terms of education he will create many milestones.. #Motivation — Nitin Khandvikar (@nitinkhandvikar) May 6, 2024

This isn’t the first time Anand Mahindra has reached out to help a child in need. Previously, he offered a job opportunity at Mahindra Group to a young girl who bravely protected her sibling from monkeys that invaded their home, showcasing his ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of others.

