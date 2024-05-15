First Batch Of Citizenship Certificates Granted To 14 Individuals Under CAA

The issuance of the first set of citizenship certificates under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) marked a significant development today, nearly two months after its notification by the Centre. This move initiates the process of granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

The CAA provisions entail a reduction in the qualification period for citizenship application from 11 to 5 years for undocumented non-Muslim migrants who arrived in India before December 31, 2014, from the aforementioned countries.

In a ceremony held in Delhi, Union Home Secretary Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla personally handed over citizenship certificates to 14 applicants. During the event, he elucidated the key features of the CAA, with the presence of senior officials including the Secretary Posts, Director (IB), and Registrar General of India.

Enacted in December 2019, the CAA aims to provide Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians, from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. Although the Act received presidential assent, the rules governing the grant of Indian citizenship were issued only on March 11 this year, following a delay of over four years. The ruling BJP attributed the delay to the pandemic, despite its commitment to enacting the Citizenship Amendment Bill outlined in its 2019 manifesto.

The notification of the CAA drew criticism from the opposition, denouncing it as discriminatory and politically motivated, particularly in the context of the Lok Sabha elections. However, the Centre has consistently maintained that the CAA does not impede persecuted Muslims from applying for Indian citizenship under existing laws.

Nevertheless, protests erupted in various parts of the country over concerns that the CAA could lead to the declaration of certain individuals as illegal immigrants, potentially resulting in the loss of their Indian citizenship. The government has refuted these claims, asserting that the legislation aims to assist minorities facing persecution in Muslim-majority nations, aligning with India’s longstanding tradition of extending refuge and citizenship to those in need.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, led by Amit Shah, clarified that no Indian citizen would be required to furnish additional documents to prove their citizenship, emphasizing that the Citizenship Act does not address the deportation of illegal immigrants.

Overall, the issuance of citizenship certificates under the CAA underscores the government’s commitment to addressing the plight of persecuted minorities and facilitating their integration into Indian society for a better and prosperous future.

