Miracle In Russia: Woman Survives 13th-Floor Plunge With Minor Injuries, Watch Video

In a remarkable incident in Russia, a 22-year-old woman survived a fall from a high-rise building with only minor injuries. The incident, which was captured on video and shared on social media, took place on July 18 in Novosibirsk at 49/1 Aviation Street. The Siberian woman fell from a window on the 13th floor and landed on the lawn in front of the building, miraculously walking away almost unscathed.

What’s even more astonishing is that, according to a Russian news agency, the woman swiftly regained her composure and walked to the ambulance unaided. Russian media reported that the 22-year-old had bruised lungs but no fractures. The video shows her falling onto the grassy lawn, then getting up and steadying herself

Another such incident took place on July 16 in Maharashtra

In stark contrast, an incident in Maharashtra on July 16 ended tragically when a woman died after falling from the third floor of a complex in Dombivli. The accident happened at Globe State in the Vikas Naka area on Dombivli East Kalyan Sheel Road. The deceased, identified as Naginadevi Manjiram, worked as a cleaner in the complex.

Naginadevi, who resided with her family in Tata Naka, Piswali, was on duty at Globe State. Local media reported that she and her colleagues were taking a break near the protective wall of the complex’s lobby. The video shows a man, identified as Bunty, pushing Naginadevi, causing both of them to fall from the third floor. Unfortunately, while Bunty survived, Naginadevi did not.

