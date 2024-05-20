Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi's Helicopter Found But His Condition Remains Unclear- Deets Inside!

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were on board the helicopter that experienced a “hard landing” in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province, according to Iranian state media.

In a latest update, rescuers have located the helicopter, but Raisi’s condition is still unknown. Iran’s Fars News Agency has called on Iranians to pray for President Raisi. Meanwhile, countries across the Middle East have expressed concern for Raisi’s safety and have offered assistance to Iran in the search and rescue efforts.

🚨🇮🇷 First footage of Raisi’s helicopter crash site in Iran – Iranian Red Crescent says situation does not look good#Iran #helicoptercrash #EbrahimRaisipic.twitter.com/MndPJrMzYT — Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) May 20, 2024

