Thursday, December 12, 2024
A special court in Islamabad has indicted former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana case.

Pak Court Indicts Imran Khan, His Wife In New Toshakhana Case

A special court in Islamabad on Thursday has indicted former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana case.

The charges were framed by Special Court Central-I Judge Shahrukh Arjumand during a hearing at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

The case, initially filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), was later taken over by the Federal Investigation Agency following amendments to NAB regulations. The FIA submitted its challan in September. Both Khan and Bushra Bibi have received bail in this case.

The Toshakhana case accuses the couple of causing losses to the national treasury through the unauthorized sale of state gifts. While Bushra Bibi remains out of custody, Imran Khan continues to be held due to other ongoing cases against him. The couple was arrested in this case on July 13, the same day they were acquitted in the iddat case.

GHQ Attack Case Developments

Separately, last week, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi indicted Imran Khan and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders in connection with the May 9, 2023, attack on Pakistan’s General Headquarters (GHQ). This attack followed nationwide protests triggered by Khan’s earlier arrest.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted the proceedings at Adiala Jail, where over 100 individuals were indicted, including prominent PTI figures like Omar Ayub, Sheikh Rashid, Zartaj Gul, and Raja Basharat. After the verdict, Omar Ayub and Raja Basharat were immediately taken into custody.

The court has summoned 120 individuals in the GHQ attack case, including former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, currently incarcerated in Lahore Jail. Arrest warrants have also been issued for absconding PTI leaders such as Ali Amin Gandapur, Shibli Faraz, Shireen Mazari, Zartaj Gul, and others. The court warned that legal proceedings to declare them fugitives would commence if they fail to appear.

Broader Context

Imran Khan, once a towering figure in Pakistani politics, now faces mounting legal challenges. His indictment in the Toshakhana and GHQ cases reflects intensifying scrutiny of his tenure and leadership. As these cases proceed, their outcomes are likely to have far-reaching implications for Pakistan’s political landscape.

