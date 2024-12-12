AQIS Training Module Case: Delhi HC Grants 90 Days To Police To Complete Probe

Delhi High Court has granted a 90-day extension to the Delhi Police to complete the investigation in the AQIS Jharkhand Training Module case.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday has granted a 90-day extension to the Delhi Police to complete the investigation in the AQIS Jharkhand Training Module case.

The decision comes after the Delhi Police challenged a trial court’s refusal to extend the investigation period.

A division bench comprising Justices Prathiba M. Singh and Amit Sharma allowed the police’s plea, noting the need for additional time. The Special Cell of Delhi Police is investigating the case, which involves alleged terror activities linked to an Al-Qaeda-inspired module operating in India.

Background and Arguments

The trial court had earlier rejected the police’s request for an extension, raising concerns over potential default bail for the accused if the investigation period lapsed. The police filed an appeal with the High Court, citing the critical nature of the case and pending leads.

Representing the Special Cell, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Laksh Khanna and Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh argued for staying the trial court’s November 18 order. On November 19, a coordinate division bench had issued notices to the accused while declining an immediate ex parte stay.

Case Details

The AQIS Jharkhand Module case revolves around 11 accused individuals, including Dr. Ishtiyaq Ahmed of Ranchi, who were arrested in a coordinated operation by police forces from Delhi, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The module allegedly aimed to establish a “Khilafat” and carry out terrorist activities in India. The accused are currently in judicial custody.

The operation led to the recovery of significant materials, including:

– Weapons: An AK-47 rifle, a .38 bore revolver, live cartridges, and other firearms.

– Explosives: A hand grenade and related mechanisms.

– Other Items: Training materials, a camping tent, and indoctrination literature.

Six suspects were detained during weapons training in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, and eight others were apprehended from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh for questioning.

Court’s Decision

The Delhi High Court emphasized the importance of a thorough investigation in light of the seriousness of the allegations. The court granted the extension, enabling the Special Cell to complete its probe without jeopardizing procedural fairness.

This decision underscores the judiciary’s role in balancing investigative needs with the rights of the accused, ensuring due process while addressing national security concerns. The investigation continues to unravel the extent and activities of the alleged AQIS-inspired module.

