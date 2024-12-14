Home
Saturday, December 14, 2024
His Holiness Baselios Marthoma Mathews III Honored With Order of Friendship At Russian Embassy in New Delhi

His Holiness Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan, was awarded the prestigious Order of Friendship, in a ceremony at the Russian Embassy in New Delhi.

In a ceremony at the Russian Embassy in New Delhi, His Holiness Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan, was honored by the Russian government with the prestigious Order of Friendship on December 12. The award is a tribute to his outstanding efforts to dialogue between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church and to his humanitarian work.

Addressing the gathering, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov lauded the Catholicos’ contributions, particularly his role in initiating cooperation between the Central Clinical Hospital of St Alexis, Metropolitan of Moscow, and St George’s Hospital in Kerala. “His Holiness has played a pivotal role in building bridges of friendship and understanding between our churches and communities,” said Alipov.

Another guest for the event was Metropolitan Dr. Youhanon Mar Demetrios, leader of the Delhi Diocese of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized the importance of Catholicos’ work to join people across religious and cultural borders.

The reception was attended by high-ranking diplomats, including ambassadors from Belarus, Uzbekistan, Egypt, and Mongolia, as well as representatives from the missions of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. Local business leaders, members of the religious and cultural community, and media representatives were also present.

In the evening, Delhi Chamber Choir performed Antonio Vivaldi’s Gloria, earning applause from the distinguished audience.

The Order of Friendship is one of Russia’s highest civilian honors, symbolizing the strengthening of ties between nations and cultures.

