Govt Has Done Very Well’: Indians Evacuated From Syria Reach Delhi

Indian nationals stranded in conflict-hit Syria were successfully evacuated and brought back to India, with the first group arriving at Delhi airport on Saturday. The returnees expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian embassy for their support and efficient coordination in ensuring their safe return.

The evacuees were first taken to Lebanon and later flown to Delhi. Sharing their experiences, they highlighted how the Indian embassy had supported them during the crisis.

A Challenging Situation in Syria

One of the evacuated nationals recounted his six-month stay in Syria, stating that the situation had been stable until conflict broke out between rebels and the government. “We contacted the embassy as soon as the unrest began. Initially, we were told to wait as the area was unsafe, but within three days, we were asked to leave,” he said.

He further explained how the embassy provided accommodation and food during their two-day stay there and facilitated ticket bookings for many individuals. “The embassy took great care of us. They coordinated with our company to arrange tickets and ensured our safe passage to Lebanon,” he added.

Another evacuee, who had lived in Syria for six years, praised the arrangements made by the embassy. “The embassy supported us with food and accommodation. From Damascus to Lebanon, the arrangements were excellent. They ensured our safety every step of the way,” he said.

The evacuees shared that the embassy had been proactive, assuring them of evacuation plans if the situation worsened. They expressed gratitude for the swift issuance of visas and comfortable lodging during the transition. One returnee remarked, “While people from Pakistan had to wait for 36 hours for a visa, we received ours within six hours. We were kept in a five-star hotel and provided food.”

Ongoing Evacuation Efforts

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), 77 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Syria so far, including 44 pilgrims visiting regional holy sites. The evacuation was facilitated through close coordination between Indian embassies in Syria and Lebanon.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that the government remains vigilant about the welfare of Indian nationals in conflict zones. “We are in touch with Indian nationals across the Middle East, including Lebanon and Israel. While there is no immediate need for evacuation in other countries, we are prepared to act if necessary,” he said.

Jaiswal added that the evacuation involved complex logistics, including facilitating immigration at the Lebanon border, where there was a high influx of people. He also mentioned that many Indians in Syria have opted to remain, having settled there or married locals.

Gratitude to the Indian Government

The evacuees lauded the government’s efforts, particularly the leadership of PM Modi, for their swift and efficient actions. “The embassy ensured constant communication and made us feel safe during a challenging time. I am grateful for their efforts and for being able to return home safely,” said one of the returnees.

India’s proactive approach in addressing the needs of its citizens in crisis-hit regions underscores its commitment to their safety and well-being. The efforts in Syria serve as a testament to this dedication, as the evacuated nationals now look forward to rebuilding their lives in peace.