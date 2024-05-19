Kejriwal Leads AAP's 'Jail Bharo' March Amid Political Showdown

Earlier in the day, elaborate security arrangements were made outside the BJP headquarters in anticipation of the AAP’s ‘Jail Bharo’ march. The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory warning of potential traffic snarls at DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road, and Vikas Marg, noting that DDU Marg might be closed to traffic from 11 am to 2 pm and advising commuters to avoid these areas. On Saturday, Kejriwal’s former PA was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on Maliwal and was remanded in police custody for five days after being produced before the Tis Hazari Court.

Earlier, the AAP chief released a personalised video after Bibhav’s arrest, saying, “You can see how they (BJP) are after the AAP. One after another, they are putting our leaders behind bars. They put me, Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, and Sanjay Singh behind bars. Today, they put my (former) PA in jail. Now they are saying they will put Raghav Chadha, Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj in jail. Perhaps it was our fault that we built schools and mohalla clinics, while also providing electricity for free, which they failed to accomplish. I would like to tell the Prime Minister: you are playing a ‘jail ka khel’ with us. Tomorrow, I will lead a march to the BJP headquarters along with all my top leaders, MLAs, and MPs at noon. You can put whoever you want in jail,” Kejriwal said.

ALSO READ : AAP’s Swati Maliwal Slams Party Leadership Ahead of Protest at BJP Headquarters