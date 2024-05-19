Kejriwal Leads AAP's 'Jail Bharo' March Amid Political Showdown

Earlier in the day, elaborate security arrangements were made outside the BJP headquarters in anticipation of the AAP’s ‘Jail Bharo’ march. The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory warning of potential traffic snarls at DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road, and Vikas Marg, noting that DDU Marg might be closed to traffic from 11 am to 2 pm and advising commuters to avoid these areas

Following his release from jail on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, declared ahead of a planned march to the BJP headquarters that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can send anyone he wishes to jail.

In a video message yesterday, Mr. Kejriwal announced plans to march to the BJP headquarters with senior AAP leaders. However, the police stated that AAP had not requested permission for the march and would not be allowed to protest outside their premises.

All this comes at a time when the nation is undergoing the largest democratic exercise in the world where the political climate is highly charged and parties are constantly in friction with each other.

Amid the political showdown over the arrest of Chief Minister Kejriwal’s former aide in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, Delhi Police detained several AAP workers on Sunday as they marched towards the BJP headquarters in a planned ‘Jail Bharo’ protest. Decrying the arrest of his former aide, CM Kejriwal accused the BJP at the Centre of playing a ‘Jail Ka Khel’ (game of putting leaders in jail) against his party. On Saturday, he announced that he would lead a ‘Jail Bharo’ march to the BJP headquarters on Sunday, accompanied by top party leaders and workers.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, DCP Delhi Central, Harsha Vardhan Mandava said, “Based on the information we received through social media and other channels, we have made preventive arrangements on DDU Marg to ensure that the law and order are maintained at all costs. We are focused and committed to making adequate security deployments and have barricades in place to ward off any attempt to disrupt law and order.”
“Section 144 has been imposed on DDU Marg and there is no permission for any kind of protest here,” he informed.

Earlier, the AAP chief released a personalised video after Bibhav’s arrest, saying, “You can see how they (BJP) are after the AAP. One after another, they are putting our leaders behind bars. They put me, Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, and Sanjay Singh behind bars. Today, they put my (former) PA in jail. Now they are saying they will put Raghav Chadha, Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj in jail. Perhaps it was our fault that we built schools and mohalla clinics, while also providing electricity for free, which they failed to accomplish. I would like to tell the Prime Minister: you are playing a ‘jail ka khel’ with us. Tomorrow, I will lead a march to the BJP headquarters along with all my top leaders, MLAs, and MPs at noon. You can put whoever you want in jail,” Kejriwal said.

