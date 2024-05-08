Netflix live action series , which followed the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates, revolves around the plot of exploring the “One Piece”, a fabled treasure that might elevate the main character ‘captain, Monkey D. Luffy’, to be “The King of the Pirates, After the big viewer achievement in Season 1, the series is all set to release it’s Season 2. The casting call has disclosed the information just before the release, including the new characters’ age range and ethnicities.

ONE PIECE SEASON 2 Casting Calls reveals information about upcoming new characters, their Age Range and Ethnicity. 1. Princess Vivi: Female (17-20), Middle Eastern/North African or South Asian

2. Nico Robin: Female (20-39), Hispanic/Latino

3. Smoker: Male (25-35), White

4.… pic.twitter.com/OGjQXNKduN — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) May 7, 2024

Under the direction of Kounosuke Uda, Toei Animation, produced the first season of the anime series one piece. The 1st season was inspired from Eiichiro Oda’s first twelve volumes of the ‘Manga’ book. The season was aired on Fuji Television from October 20, 1999 through March 14, 2001, totaling 61 episodes. The first season followd the exploration of Captain Monkey D. Luffy, as he gathers his crew and heads to the Grand Line in search of the hidden treasure, the “One Piece”.

Iñaki Godoy, the one who is playing the role of Luffy, shared an video on social media, stated, “What’s up my Nakama,” says Godoy in the video, adding “We are celebrating with this.”

The manga series follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, also known as Straw Hat Luffy, the protagonist of the Japanese manga “One Piece” created by Eiichiro Oda. Luffy, inspired by his idol Red Hair Shanks, fulfills his dream of becoming a pirate at the age of 17 after consuming a Devil Fruit that grants him rubber-like abilities. The story chronicles Luffy’s quest from the East Blue Sea to the Grand Line in pursuit of the legendary treasure known as One Piece, aiming to claim the title of Pirate King, succeeding Gol D. Roger.

The world of “One Piece” is richly detailed, with a wide array of characters, each with their own unique abilities and backstories. The story is known for its humor, action-packed battles, emotional moments, and intricate plot twists.

ALSO READ- Bastar: The Naxal Story’ Begins Its Digital Journey on ZEE5, Promising a Riveting Narrative

Show Full Article