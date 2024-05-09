When Will ‘The Hunt for Gollum’ Release? Warner Bros Has Roped-In Andy Serkis To Direct New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movie

Warner Bros. is set to unveil the inaugural installment of its fresh series of live-action “The Lord of the Rings” films in 2026, centering on Andy Serkis’ portrayal of Gollum. Original trilogy filmmaker Peter Jackson, alongside his collaborators Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, will produce the movie and maintain close involvement throughout the process, as affirmed by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav during an earnings call on Thursday.

The project is currently in its early phases of script development, helmed by writers Walsh and Boyens, in collaboration with Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou. Zaslav expressed that the film will delve into previously unexplored storylines.

The new ‘Lord of the Rings’ film is titled ‘THE HUNT FOR GOLLUM’ Andy Serkis will return as Gollum & also direct the film. pic.twitter.com/wR0siEhQzf — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 9, 2024

When Will ‘Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’ Release?

The release date of the movie is yet to be decided since there is no official confirmation on it. We will keep you posted. So far, all we know is the new The Lord of the Rings will hit the screens in 2026.

In a subsequent press release from Warner Bros., the studio disclosed that the working title for the film is “Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum,” with Serkis both directing and reprising his iconic role. The film will be executive produced by Ken Kamins, alongside Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish from The Imaginarium.

The endeavor was first announced by Warner Bros. in February 2023, following a deal orchestrated by studio heads Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy to produce “multiple” films based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved literary works. These projects are to be developed under the WB label New Line Cinema. Freemode, a division of Embracer Group, secured the adaptation rights for Tolkien’s books, including “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit,” through a venture known as Middle-earth Enterprises.

Fan Reactions

ANDY SERKIS DIRECTING?? MY GOAT — a girl with no face ⚡️ (@Stop_Hammerzeit) May 9, 2024

What the hell is this movie even going to be about 💀 — yammi (@sighyam) May 9, 2024

I feel bad for the video game — AdamsApples997 (@apples997) May 9, 2024

Why they didn’t just make The Simarillion is beyond me — Jmac The Reanimator (@SamClemens1311) May 9, 2024

