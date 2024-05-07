SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, to re-release in theatres on May 10

SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2022 and received rave reviews for its top-notch presentation. The ‘Naatu Naatu’ track from the film won the Academy Award for ‘Best Original Song’, giving Indians around the world a reason to rejoice. ‘RRR’ is now set to re-release in theatres.

‘RRR’ to Re-release in Theatres This Friday

Pen Studios, the banner that holds the theatrical rights to ‘RRR’ in North India, recently hinted at the film re-releasing in theatres. PVR INOX has now confirmed that fans will be able to watch the period action drama in theatres once again from March 10. ‘RRR’ will be re-released in Telugu and Hindi. Additionally, viewers will have the option to catch in in either 2D or 3D.

‘RRR’ was a treat for the audience when it was first released in theatres in 2022 as viewers enjoyed watching its stunning action blocks on the big screen. Given its immense popularity, the film is likely to be a major attraction for moviegoers this time around as well.

Interestingly, this comes shortly after Vijay’s 2004 blockbuster ‘Ghilli’ re-released in theatres and opened to a thunderous response at the box office. ‘Billa’, ‘Dheena’, and ‘Mankatha’ also re-released in cinemas earlier this month.

About ‘RRR’

‘RRR’ is a period action drama that revolves around the friendship between Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan). It also highlights their fight against oppression. The cast includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, and the late Ray Stevenson. DVV Danayya produced the film under DVV Entertainment. ‘RRR’ collected Rs 1387 crore during its theatrical run to emerge as the third-highest Indian film globally after the Prabhas-led ‘Baahubali 2’ and Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’. It also received rave reviews from several international celebrities, which established it as a global sensation.

