Ashish Vidyarthi impressed fans with his portrayal of DCP Sivasubramaniam in ‘Ghilli’, which emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2004. The Vijay-led movie recently re-released in theatres amid much fanfare and set the box office on fire again. In an exclusive interaction with News X, Vidyarthi opened up about working with ‘Thalapathy’ in the sports-action drama and lauded his work ethic. He also spoke about his new standup special ‘Sit Down Ashish’ and highlighted the need for clean comedy.

‘Ghilli’: Ashish Vidyarthi lauds Thalapathy Vijay

‘Ghilli’, one of Vijay’s biggest blockbusters, recently hit screens once again and emerged as a massive success. The film features the mass hero as Velu, a kabaddi player who saves a young woman from a lustful gang leader. Ashish Vidyarthi plays DCP Sivasubramaniam, his father. In an exclusive interaction with News X, the veteran actor said that he enjoyed working with Vijay and found him to be a thorough professional.

“Vijay is a quiet and reserved person. I don’t think he ever spoke more than two sentences during the shoot. He is a thorough professional with exemplary work ethic,” he said.

Vidyarthi added that he has fond memories of working on ‘Ghilli’ and feels that director Dharani came up with a beautiful film.

“I distinctly remember shooting for the stadium sequence and a scene where I walk into the house with Trisha. It is a beautifully crafted film,” he added

‘Ghilli’, a remake of ‘Okkadu’, enjoys a cult following because of its action scenes and catchy tunes. Besides Vijay and Trisha, the cast includes Prakash Raj and Nagendra Prasad. The songs are composed by Vidyasagar. S. Gopinath and K.V Anand were the cinematographers.

Busy Time for Ashish Vidyarth

Ashish Vidyarthi, meanwhile, has been receiving acclaim for his standup comedy special ‘Sit Down Ashish’. According to the actor, this is his way of promoting clean humour and sharing unknown facets of his life in a light-hearted way.

“The idea came when I was working on Sunflower. I wanted to do clean family comedy with no abuses so that I could unravel incidents from my life. The response has been great across multiple cities. People from the 18 to 93 age group have turned up for it,”said the actor.

Vidyarthi was also seen in the Jimmy Sheirgill-led ‘Ranneeti’, which was released on JioCinema on April 25.