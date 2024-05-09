UPSC NDA, NA Result 2024 Declared: Access Direct Link Now

the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday, May 9, 2024, announced the UPSC NDA & NA Exam Result on its official website, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. Candidates who took the UPSC NDA & NA Written Examination in April 2024 are encouraged to visit the Commission’s official website to view and download their results.

To download the UPSC NDA, NA Exam results, follow these simple steps:

Open the official website of the UPSC – upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in Scroll on the UPSC website’s homepage to find the notification that reads ‘NDA, NA Exam Results’ When you click on the UPSC result link, a PDF page will open with details of the candidates declared qualified Search your name, roll number, etc. on the UPSC result PDF to get your result details Download or take a printout of the UPSC Result PDF for further reference

Direct link to download results: https://upsc.gov.in/WR-NDA-NA-I-2024-engl-090524.pdf

