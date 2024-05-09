UPSC NDA, NA Result 2024 Declared: Access Direct Link Now

the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday, May 9, 2024, announced the UPSC NDA & NA Exam Result on its official website, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. Candidates who took the UPSC NDA & NA Written Examination in April 2024 are encouraged to visit the Commission’s official website to view and download their results.
To download the UPSC NDA, NA Exam results, follow these simple steps:
Direct link to download results: https://upsc.gov.in/WR-NDA-NA-I-2024-engl-090524.pdf
