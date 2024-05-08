'Mr And Mrs Mahi', Featuring Rajkummar Rao and Jahnvi Kapoor New Posters Are Finally Out

Excitement is building as the new posters of ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Jahnvi Kapoor, have been revealed ahead of the film’s release on May 31, 2024. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film promises to captivate audiences with its engaging storyline and the chemistry between its lead stars.

The official posters of Rajkummar Rao and Jahnvi Kapoor from ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’ were unveiled on May 8, offering a glimpse into the characters they portray in the film. The posters beautifully capture the essence of the story, hinting at the deep connection between the characters portrayed by Rao and Kapoor.

Sharing the posters on social media, the makers expressed their excitement about the upcoming release. “Miliye Mr aur Mrs Mahi se, inke liye life is cricket aur cricket is life cricket se badh ke (Meet Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, for them life is cricket, and cricket is life, beyond cricket),” the post read. The film is set to hit cinemas on May 31, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in the world of ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Initially scheduled for release on April 19, 2024, the film’s release date was later shifted to May 31, 2024. Producer Karan Johar, while announcing the new release date, shared his thoughts on the film’s significance. “Some films are more than just stories; they are so much more than celluloid love. They talk to the viewer about dreams and how many a time people closest to us can come in the way of our dreams,” Johar wrote, expressing his anticipation for the audience’s response to the film.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, known for his work on ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’ is poised to be another compelling addition to his filmography. Backed by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta for Dharma Productions, the film promises to deliver an immersive cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to build for ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’, with audiences eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness the on-screen magic created by Rajkummar Rao, Jahnvi Kapoor, and the talented team behind the film. With its intriguing storyline and stellar cast, ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’ is set to make a lasting impression on viewers when it hits cinemas on May 31, 2024.

Show Full Article