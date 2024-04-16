Who Was Kyle Marisa Roth? 36-Year-Old TikTok Star Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth has sadly passed away, as confirmed by her family. Her sister took to Instagram to announce the heartbreaking news sharing, “My sister Kyle Marisa passed away last week. As a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life. We don’t know happened yet. I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more – she had so many gifts.”

Marisa Roth’s sister added, “If anyone wants to connect about Kyle, I’m here to talk and share memories. I will also keep you in the loop on any memorials as they are planned. I am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now. Any prayers thoughts blessings or intentions for this souls smooth transition are welcomed.”

It’s sad news about blind item queen, Kyle Marisa Roth. Her mother has confirmed she passed this week 🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/SntFlnYTzM — Advocate For Britney (@TSBrit114) April 15, 2024

How Did Kyle Marisa Roth Die?

According to reports, Kyle Marisa Roth died due to unknown circumstances. We will keep you posted with the updates. Kyle’s mother also confirmed the news on LinkedIn. Jacquie Cohen Roth expressed: “While this platform is not typically used for personal matters, many of my connections here go back years, and I have a devastating loss to share. My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives directly and others indirectly through her significant presence on another platform.”

Concerns about Kyle’s well-being had been mounting among her fans in the days leading up to her death. With her absence from social media, discussions arose about whether to contact authorities for a wellness check, sparking a heated debate online. One Reddit user commented: “I recall a similar situation in the past, and Kyle was clear that it was unacceptable for her followers to intervene. It’s troubling that some crossed that boundary.”

READ MORE: Who Stabbed Sir Salman Rushdie In The Eye? Renowned Author Says, “I Couldn’t Have Fought Him”

ALSO READ: Boston Marathon 2024: Live Updates, Timings, Who Is Running, Weather And Everything You Need To Know About the 128th Edition

Was Kyle Marisa Roth Going Through Mental Health Issues?

Kyle had previously hinted at health struggles in recent years, although she mostly kept them private. She had overcome colon cancer, but it remains uncertain if her medical history contributed to her passing. Another Reddit user noted: “I remember hearing about her battling an illness some time ago, but she kept it under wraps.”

Known for her outspoken celebrity opinions, Kyle had gained a following for her commentary on entertainment and pop culture. Reflecting on her daughter’s impact on TikTok, where she had amassed over 170,000 followers, Jacquie remarked, “Kyle touched some of your lives directly and others through her significant online presence.”

“She lived and loved passionately,” Jacquie added. “Nothing makes sense right now, but we hope to gain clarity in the coming days. Please be kind to one another.” Following news of Kyle’s passing, fans, including Julia Fox, expressed their condolences to the Roth family.