Defence Minister Rajnatha Singh To File Nomination From THIS Constituency

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to submit his nomination papers on Monday from the Lucknow constituency in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Prior to filing his nomination, Singh will lead a two-kilometer roadshow in the city, with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in attendance. Sources suggest that Singh will proceed to the BJP office in Lucknow, where he is expected to participate in the nomination roadshow. Along the way, he plans to visit a temple.

Lucknow, along with 13 other constituencies, will go to polls on May 20 in the fifth phase of elections. In the previous elections, Singh secured victories with substantial margins, defeating opponents from the Samajwadi Party and the Congress.

The ongoing Lok Sabha elections are being conducted across seven phases, with the first phase held on April 19 and the second phase concluded on April 26. The first phase witnessed polling in various states and Union Territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. The second phase covered constituencies from Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tripura, Manipur, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The third phase of the Lok Sabha elections is scheduled for May 7. This year’s general elections will be held in seven phases, spanning from April 19 to June 1, to elect members to the 18th Lok Sabha. Results are slated to be announced on June 4.