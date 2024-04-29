2 Russian Journalists Detained Over 'Navaln' Group On Extreme Charges

Two Russian journalists, Konstantin Gabov and Sergey Karelin, have been arrested on charges of “extremism,” with authorities claiming their association with a group linked to the late Russian opposition figure, Alexey Navalny repored by CNN.

Gabov and Karelin are accused of contributing to Navalny’s prominent YouTube channel, “NavalnyLIVE,” which is renowned for its investigative reports on Kremlin corruption, attracting millions of viewers.

Russian authorities have designated Navalny and his organizations as “extremist,” leading to the incarceration of his associates and the exile of many others, as per CNN’s report.

The Moscow-based Basmanny District Court has alleged that Gabov’s involvement includes the creation of visual content for the YouTube channel. Gabov, identified as a producer for Reuters news agency, faces detention until June 27.

Karelin, who was apprehended in Russia’s Murmansk region, is accused of “participation in an extremist organization.” He has a journalism background, having previously worked for outlets like the Associated Press (AP) and Deutsche Welle (DW), the latter of which was banned in Russia in 2022.

Images from a court in Murmansk show Karelin, who holds dual Russian-Israeli citizenship, seated in a glass enclosure during his hearing.

The detention of Gabov and Karelin is seen as part of a broader crackdown on journalists and Kremlin critics in Russia. President Vladimir Putin’s administration has escalated efforts to quell dissent, particularly in the aftermath of the Ukraine invasion.

Sergey Mingazov, a journalist for Forbes, was recently placed under house arrest for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian military.

Navalny, once a primary political rival of Putin, died while in custody serving a lengthy sentence on extremism charges. His family and supporters have accused the Kremlin of involvement in his death, a claim vehemently denied by Russian authorities, according to CNN.