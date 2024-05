On Tuesday, Ilya Sutskever, co-founder of OpenAI, announced his departure from the organization behind ChatGPT.

“After almost a decade, I have made the decision to leave OpenAI,” he said in a post on X.

After almost a decade, I have made the decision to leave OpenAI. The company’s trajectory has been nothing short of miraculous, and I’m confident that OpenAI will build AGI that is both safe and beneficial under the leadership of @sama, @gdb, @miramurati and now, under the… — Ilya Sutskever (@ilyasut) May 14, 2024

Sam Altman, CEO of the Microsoft-backed company, announced that Jakub Pachocki will assume the role of the company’s new chief scientist. Pachocki, who previously served as OpenAI’s director of research, played a key role in developing GPT-4 and OpenAI Five.