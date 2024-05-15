'TMC Prioritizing Mullah, Madrasa, Mafia' : Amit Shah Criticizes Mamata Banerjee

In a scathing critique of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the TMC leader of abandoning her initial promises to govern for “Maa, Maati, Manush” and instead focusing on “Mullah, Madrasa, Mafia.”

During a rally in Bongaon, North 24 Parganas, Shah criticized the TMC for providing financial support to Imams while neglecting Hindu priests and temple custodians. “The TMC was elected on the promise of serving ‘Maa, Mati, Manush.’ However, they are now prioritizing ‘Mullah, Madrasa, Mafia.’ Imams receive an honorarium, but priests and temple keepers receive nothing. While there are no hindrances to Tazia processions, Durga Puja and Kali Puja immersions face regular obstacles. Should this be allowed?” Shah questioned.

Shah also condemned Banerjee for declining an invitation to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, accusing her of appeasing a specific vote bank. “Despite being formally invited, she skipped the Ram temple inauguration to avoid upsetting her vote bank. She prioritizes infiltrators over her own people,” he claimed.

Furthermore, Shah accused Banerjee of spreading misinformation about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He assured the public that the CAA aims to provide asylum and permanent residency to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, not to harm anyone. “Mamata Banerjee is misleading the public about the CAA. I assure you, no legitimate citizen will be affected. The CAA is designed to help Hindu, Sikh, and Jain refugees become citizens,” he stated.

Shah also alleged that the TMC seeks to grant citizenship to infiltrators while opposing the CAA, which benefits oppressed minorities like the Matuas from Bangladesh. “I remind Mamata Banerjee that citizenship is a central government prerogative, not a state matter,” he emphasized.

He reassured the Matua community in Bongaon that they would benefit from the CAA if the BJP gains power in Bengal. “Four phases of polling are complete, with 380 Lok Sabha seats, including 18 in Bengal, already decided. I can confidently say that PM Modi has secured an absolute majority with 270 seats. Our goal now is to surpass 400 seats,” Shah declared.

Addressing the rampant lawlessness and corruption in Bengal, Shah warned that those involved in various scams would face justice. “From ‘cut money’ culture to infiltration, from bomb blasts to harassment by the CM’s nephew’s goons, Bengal is in a state of lawlessness. Only Narendra Modi can save Bengal from further decline. Those involved in scams, including chit fund, teacher recruitment, municipal recruitment, ration, cow, and coal smuggling, will be jailed. No one will be spared,” he asserted.

Amit Shah was campaigning for BJP candidate Shantanu Thakur, who is contesting against TMC’s Biswajit Das for a renewed term in the Lok Sabha from Bangaon. Polling in Bengal is spread across seven phases, with the vote count scheduled for June 4.