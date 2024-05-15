CJI Chandrachud Advocates Technological Integration and Judicial Transparency at J20 Summit

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Chandrachud delivered a keynote address at the J20 summit hosted in Brazil, emphasizing the transformative role of technology in enhancing judicial transparency and efficiency. The summit, organized by Brazil’s Federal Supreme Court (STF), convened leaders from the Supreme and Constitutional Courts of G20 nations, alongside representatives from the African Union and the European Union, to deliberate on critical issues such as social justice, environmental sustainability, and technological innovation in the judiciary.

Addressing the distinguished gathering, CJI Chandrachud underscored the evolving nature of court systems, which have transitioned from being perceived as authoritarian entities to democratic forums for discourse. He highlighted the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted a rapid digital transformation of courts worldwide, transcending traditional physical boundaries and fostering greater accessibility.

In advocating for judicial transparency, CJI Chandrachud lauded initiatives such as the Brazil Supreme Court’s Programme to Fight Disinformation, which endeavors to combat misinformation by facilitating public access to judicial rulings and fostering collaboration among stakeholders. Drawing parallels to India, he emphasized the importance of combating misinformation and promoting accurate legal reporting, particularly in the digital age.

Highlighting India’s technological advancements in legal translation and dissemination, CJI Chandrachud outlined the implementation of SUVAS (Supreme Court Vidhik Anuvaad Software), an AI-enabled translation tool facilitating the translation of legal judgments into 16 regional languages. Moreover, he highlighted the significance of live streaming and YouTube recordings of constitutional cases, which provide comprehensive insights into legal proceedings.

CJI Chandrachud also emphasized the importance of bridging the digital divide and addressing representational asymmetries in judicial processes. He underscored the need for holistic judicial efficiency, which encompasses not only the outcomes of legal proceedings but also the fairness and inclusivity of the process itself.

Acknowledging the complexities and challenges posed by technology, CJI Chandrachud cautioned against the risks of algorithmic bias, misinformation, and the opacity of AI models. He advocated for sustained deliberative efforts to address these challenges and mitigate potential harms, emphasizing the need for ongoing engagement and discourse.

In conclusion, CJI Chandrachud highlighted the dual potential of technology in streamlining pre-decision processes and enhancing post-decision measures to improve access to justice. He emphasized the importance of leveraging technological tools, from basic organizational systems to advanced AI algorithms, to create more efficient and transparent justice delivery mechanisms across jurisdictions.

