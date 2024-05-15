Noida Airport Connectivity: Expressway, Rapid Rail, and Pod Taxis in the Works

The construction of Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar Airport, is nearing completion, with passenger services expected to commence in October. This airport, set to become India’s largest, will be linked by multiple infrastructure projects, including expressways, rapid rail, and pod taxis.

Connectivity Highlights:

Expressway: A 31-km greenfield expressway is being constructed to connect Jewar Airport to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at Ballabhgarh. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is also building a 750-metre, eight-lane road to link the expressway directly to the airport. According to Arun Vir Singh, CEO of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), four lanes of this road are expected to open by June 15, with the remaining four lanes becoming operational by August 15.

Additional Roads: Three other significant road projects have been assigned to the NHAI for enhancing airport connectivity. Among these is an 8.2-km long, 30-metre wide road being constructed north and east of the airport at a cost of ₹63 crore, expected to be completed within eight months. This road will facilitate access to the airport's cargo terminal from the Yamuna Expressway.

VIP Access Road: A dedicated VIP access road from the Yamuna Expressway to the airport will be constructed for use during emergencies and by VIPs.

Rapid Rail and Pod Taxis:

Rapid Rail-Cum-Metro: The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Rapid Rail-Cum-Metro link has been approved and forwarded to the government for funding recommendations. This rail link is intended to provide swift and efficient transportation to and from the airport.

Pod Taxis and Monorail: Studies are underway to assess the feasibility of introducing pod taxis and monorail services. These studies may take up to two years to complete, but the addition of such transport modes is expected to enhance the overall connectivity infrastructure of the airport.

Behind the scenes at #NIAirport Integrated Testing Facility! We’re rigorously testing prototypes of e-gates for quick check-in and boarding with #DigiYatra, advanced surveillance systems, FIDS, PIDS, BMS and more to ensure a seamless and secure travel experience. #FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/3tvQsevXqw — Noida International Airport (@NIAirport) May 14, 2024

Impact:

Upon completion, Noida International Airport will not only be the largest airport in India but also the third in the National Capital Region (NCR), following Delhi Airport and Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. This extensive network of roads, rapid rail, and pod taxis is designed to streamline passenger movement and ensure seamless connectivity to the airport, supporting its status as a major aviation hub.

Conclusion:

The integrated transportation plan for Noida International Airport signifies a major advancement in regional infrastructure, promising to boost economic growth and enhance connectivity within the NCR. As the airport’s inauguration approaches, these connectivity projects are set to play a crucial role in its success and accessibility.