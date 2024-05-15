FSSAI Develops New Detection Method for Ethylene Oxide in Spices Following Sales Ban in Hong Kong and Singapore

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has devised a novel method for detecting Ethylene Oxide in spices, spurred by the recent sales ban imposed by Hong Kong and Singapore on certain Indian spice products. Ethylene Oxide, a chemical commonly used as a disinfectant in spices, has been flagged for its carcinogenic properties, prompting heightened scrutiny from international regulators.

According to top official sources, the newly developed detection method offers enhanced accuracy and has received validation from the ICAR-National Research Centre for Grapes, the national reference laboratory for food safety regulation. This method will be instrumental in identifying Ethylene Oxide in spices imported to other countries, as well as those exported from abroad and manufactured domestically. Moreover, it can detect the presence of Ethylene Oxide even in packaged items.

The recent bans on Indian spice products by Hong Kong and Singapore were prompted by concerns over Ethylene Oxide contamination. While Ethylene Oxide is permitted for use as a sterilizing agent in spices, both countries underscored the need to minimize exposure to this substance due to its potential health risks. The International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies Ethylene Oxide as a Group 1 carcinogen, highlighting its ability to cause cancer in humans.

India has responded to the bans by emphasizing its stringent norms for minimizing pesticide residues in food items. The Health Ministry refuted claims suggesting lax pesticide residue standards, asserting that India maintains one of the most rigorous standards for Maximum Residue Limits globally.

In light of the bans, the FSSAI has initiated extensive sampling and testing procedures. Additionally, the Spices Board has issued comprehensive guidelines for exporters to prevent Ethylene Oxide contamination in spice products shipped from India. These guidelines emphasize the avoidance of Ethylene Oxide as a sterilizing agent and mandate stringent controls across the supply chain to prevent inadvertent contamination.

Responding to the allegations, major Indian spice manufacturers, including MDH and Everest, have denied the use of Ethylene Oxide in their products. MDH reiterated its commitment to quality and safety, affirming that Ethylene Oxide is not employed at any stage of processing or packaging. Everest similarly clarified that only one of its products in Singapore was under scrutiny and denied any product bans in the region. As investigations continue, stakeholders remain vigilant in ensuring the safety and integrity of India’s spice exports.

