Ukraine Implements Emergency Blackouts Following Russian Attacks On Power Plants

Ukraine implemented emergency blackouts on Tuesday following Russian attacks on power plants, leaving the country unable to manage a decrease in temperatures, stated Ukrenergo, the state power operator.

“From 21:00 to 24:00, Ukrenergo is forced to introduce controlled emergency shutdowns in all regions of Ukraine. The reason for this is a significant shortage of electricity in the system as a result of Russian strikes and increased consumption due to a cold snap,” it said in a post on Telegram.

