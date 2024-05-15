Delhi BJP President Slams AAP Over Alleged Assault on Swati Maliwal, Calls for Immediate Action

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of indifference and delay in addressing the alleged assault incident involving AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. Sachdeva criticized the party’s response to the complaint and raised concerns over efforts to conceal the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva expressed dismay at the purported delay in the AAP’s acknowledgment of the complaint, emphasizing that it took 36 hours for the party to claim awareness of the incident. He condemned the alleged insensitivity exhibited by the AAP leadership in handling the matter, particularly considering the severity of the allegations.

Furthermore, Sachdeva voiced suspicions of attempts to suppress the issue, alleging that Maliwal was facing political pressure to remain silent. He called for a thorough investigation into the assault, urging authorities to identify instigators and hold them accountable for their actions.

Highlighting the potential involvement of Arvind Kejriwal’s personal assistant, Bibhav Kumar, Sachdeva underscored the need to scrutinize the circumstances leading to the incident. He stressed the importance of determining whether any external influence or direction contributed to the assault.

Sachdeva criticized the AAP’s character, portraying it as a party with a criminal disposition, and demanded stringent action against those responsible for the assault and those who facilitated it.

Earlier, Swati Maliwal’s ex-husband, Naveen Jaihind, voiced concerns about her safety and accused the AAP of orchestrating the assault. Jaihind urged Maliwal to speak out and emphasized the premeditated nature of the incident.

Despite the allegations, Delhi Police reported no official complaint from Maliwal regarding the incident. However, they expressed willingness to investigate further if a formal complaint is lodged.

The BJP has escalated the matter by initiating a censure motion at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi House, underscoring the gravity of the allegations and seeking accountability from the AAP leadership.

The timing of the incident, occurring just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, adds political significance to the controversy. With all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi up for grabs on May 25, the unfolding developments could influence electoral dynamics in the National Capital.

