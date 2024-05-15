Rajnath Singh: Upholding Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Vision for Lucknow

Union Defence Minister and BJP candidate for Lucknow, Rajnath Singh, expressed his dedication to fulfilling the aspirations of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, emphasizing his unwavering efforts towards the city’s growth and development.
During a public address in Lucknow, Singh highlighted his commitment to advancing Vajpayee’s vision for the city. “We have worked tirelessly to bring Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji’s vision for Lucknow to life, and we are determined to continue this progress. Currently, Lucknow ranks tenth globally, but our goal is to elevate it to the fifth position,” Singh stated.
Singh also expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their strong support. “PM Modi has fully backed the development of this constituency. The rapid progress we’ve seen is largely due to CM Yogi’s prompt approval of all our proposals. This cooperation has been crucial for Lucknow’s swift advancement,” he added.
Reflecting on the BJP’s achievements, Singh noted that the party has fulfilled its promises, including the abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
In a rally supporting Singh, CM Yogi Adityanath praised the advancements in India’s defense sector and highlighted Lucknow’s role in manufacturing BrahMos missiles. “Lucknow has become a key hub for India’s defense manufacturing. The BrahMos missiles produced here ensure our nation’s security and instill fear in our adversaries,” Adityanath remarked. He also mentioned the revival of the Gomti River, citing Singh’s recent inauguration of a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) for the river.
As Lucknow prepares to vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20, Rajnath Singh faces a contest against Samajwadi Party candidate Ravidas Mehrotra. In the 2019 elections, Singh secured a decisive victory over Samajwadi Party’s Poonam Shatrughan Sinha with a margin of over 630,000 votes. He also defeated Congress candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi by 272,749 votes in the 2014 elections.
Rajnath Singh remains dedicated to furthering Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s vision, ensuring Lucknow’s continued progress and development.