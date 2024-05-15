Rajnath Singh: Upholding Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Vision for Lucknow

Union Defence Minister and BJP candidate for Lucknow, Rajnath Singh, expressed his dedication to fulfilling the aspirations of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, emphasizing his unwavering efforts towards the city’s growth and development.

During a public address in Lucknow, Singh highlighted his commitment to advancing Vajpayee’s vision for the city. “We have worked tirelessly to bring Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji’s vision for Lucknow to life, and we are determined to continue this progress. Currently, Lucknow ranks tenth globally, but our goal is to elevate it to the fifth position,” Singh stated.

Singh also expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their strong support. “PM Modi has fully backed the development of this constituency. The rapid progress we’ve seen is largely due to CM Yogi’s prompt approval of all our proposals. This cooperation has been crucial for Lucknow’s swift advancement,” he added.