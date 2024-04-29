Biden And Netanyahu Discuss Israel's Proposal To Open Gaza Aid Crossings

In a recent phone conversation between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, discussions centered on Israel’s plans to open additional crossings into northern Gaza. The aim is to facilitate increased humanitarian aid delivery to the region, as highlighted in a readout from the White House.

The planned openings include the Karni and Erez crossings, along with Gate 96, which will allow access into northern Gaza for aid purposes. These initiatives are seen as crucial for ensuring a steady flow of assistance, particularly amidst concerns about a potential famine in the region. The Times of Israel has reported that these openings gain even more significance if Israel proceeds with a significant operation in Rafah, as it could potentially isolate the existing humanitarian hub from the rest of Gaza.

The White House readout also indicated that President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu discussed the possibility of an Israeli offensive in Rafah, with Biden reiterating his stance. While specific details were not provided in the readout, the US has consistently emphasized that it cannot support any operation that does not ensure the complete protection of the more than one million Palestinians seeking refuge in Rafah.

Furthermore, US officials have voiced opposition to a significant operation in Rafah without exceptions, according to reports from The Times of Israel.

Regarding the recent improvements in aid delivery to Gaza, President Biden stressed the importance of sustaining and enhancing this progress in full coordination with humanitarian organizations. This comes in the wake of concerns about the safety of humanitarian workers, particularly following an Israeli airstrike that tragically resulted in the deaths of seven workers from the World Central Kitchen.

While acknowledging recent improvements, Biden emphasized the need for Tel Aviv to further increase its efforts in aid delivery. The call also involved discussions on ongoing talks to secure the release of hostages and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

President Biden referred to a joint statement with 17 other world leaders, demanding that Hamas release their citizens promptly to facilitate a ceasefire and bring relief to the people of Gaza.

Additionally, Biden reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to Israel’s security, particularly in light of the successful defense against Iran’s recent missile and drone attack earlier this month.

The conversation between President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu underscores the ongoing efforts to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza while reaffirming the commitment to Israel’s security interests.