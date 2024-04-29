Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, has been denied permission to visit him in Tihar jail on Monday, according to claims made by Mr. Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party. The jail authorities have cited the scheduled visit of Delhi Minister Atishi, who is set to meet the Chief Minister on Monday.

It has been reported that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will visit Mr. Kejriwal on Tuesday, adding to the restrictions on visitation.

Under jail regulations, only two individuals are permitted to visit an inmate at a time. During Mr. Mann’s previous visit to Tihar Jail on April 15, AAP’s Organisation General Secretary Sandeep Pathak accompanied him.

Sources within Tihar Jail suggest that after Atishi and Bhagwant Mann’s meetings, Sunita Kejriwal may be allowed to visit Mr. Kejriwal after Tuesday. However, jail regulations stipulate a limit of two visits per week. Therefore, if Atishi meets Arvind Kejriwal on Monday and Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday, no additional meetings with Mr. Kejriwal can occur during that week.

It appears likely that Sunita Kejriwal will only be permitted to visit him the following week. Arvind Kejriwal has been incarcerated since April 1, following his arrest on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

His time in Tihar Jail has been marred by controversy regarding his diabetes and medication, with allegations from the Chief Minister and his party that authorities had withheld medication since his arrest. The Enforcement Directorate has further alleged that Mr. Kejriwal has been consuming food unsuitable for diabetics.