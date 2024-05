Four individuals lost their lives, and numerous others sustained injuries following a collision between a speeding bus and a tractor in Konaseema

district of Andhra Pradesh. The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday night near Udimudi village within the jurisdiction of P Gannavaram mandal.

Witnesses reported that the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus collided with a tractor transporting laborers, resulting in the fatalities. Three individuals succumbed to their injuries at the scene, while one person passed away while being transported to the hospital. The injured individuals are currently receiving medical treatment at Kothapeta Government Hospital.

"The deceased have been identified as Nookapalli Siva (35), Vasamsetti Surya Prakash (50), Veeri Katlayya (45), and Chilakalapudi Panda (age unknown)," police said.

