Assam CM Announces Plans for Temples, Inclusion of PoJK in India; BJP Emphasizes Reservation Strengthening

Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, made significant announcements during a recent address, outlining the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) plans for the future, including the construction of temples in Mathura and Varanasi, and the inclusion of Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) into India. Sarma’s remarks came amidst a broader discussion on India’s territorial integrity and social policies.

Sarma asserted that once the BJP secures 400 seats in the Lok Sabha, the party will embark on initiatives to build temples at the Krishna Janmabhoomi site in Mathura and at the location of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, following the precedent set by the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after the BJP secured 300 seats.

Furthermore, Sarma emphasized the BJP’s commitment to integrating PoJK into India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted ongoing protests in PoJK and expressed solidarity with the people of the region, affirming India’s historical and rightful claim over the territory.

Sarma’s statements echo those made earlier by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who underscored India’s steadfast position regarding PoJK, reiterating that it “has been India and will always be.” Jaishankar emphasized the progress witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir compared to the situation in PoJK.

Recent unrest in PoJK, where Pakistan Paramilitary rangers deployed unlawfully, resulted in casualties among protestors, further fueling tensions in the region. The protests primarily focused on grievances related to taxes, subsidies, and governmental privileges.

Moreover, Sarma addressed concerns regarding reservations in India, asserting the BJP government’s commitment to strengthening reservations for socially and economically marginalized communities. He highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s own background as coming from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category and emphasized the BJP’s efforts to uphold and enhance reservation policies.

Sarma criticized the Congress party’s stance on reservations, alleging that they aim to end reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and OBCs, while advocating for reservations for Muslims, as seen in Karnataka.

As discussions on India’s territorial integrity and social policies continue, Sarma’s remarks underscore the BJP’s vision for the country’s future and its commitment to addressing both regional and societal challenges.

